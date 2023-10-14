Biden’s Secretary of State Says Attack on Israel “Is the Equivalent of Ten 9/11s”

The Hamas attack on Israel “is the equivalent of ten 9/11s,” according to Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
“With regard to 9/11, if you look at this with regard to the size of Israel’s population, this is the equivalent of ten 9/11s,” Blinken told reporters during a press conference in Israel on Thursday. “That’s how big and how devastating this attack has been.”
Summit.news reports: As I reported on Tuesday, the ADL’s Jonathan Greenblatt not only suggested that Hamas’ attack on Israel was worse than 9/11 but was more comparable to Nagasaki being nuked by the US.
Hamas’ attack at the time had killed around 700 (now the death toll is estimated at around 1,200), whereas nearly 3,000 were killed on 9/11 and some 60,000-80,000 people were killed from the bombing of Nagasaki.
This analogy only works if you believe that Jewish lives are more valuable than non-Jewish lives.
Blinken earlier in the day on Thursday also compared Hamas’ attack to the Holocaust in a push for war.
One could just as easily say that Israel’s relentless bombing campaign on Gaza (which has killed around 1,500 people out of a population of 2 million) is “the equivalent of fifty 9/11s.”
Of course, no one in our government is making such comparisons and they would laugh at you if you did.
The 9/11 analogy is only being used to drum up support for Israel waging total war on Gaza. The ridiculous lies that “Hamas beheaded 40 babies,”“Hamas committed mass rape,”“Hamas is ISIS,” “Hamas did another Holocaust” and “Hamas did ten 9/11s” are pure atrocity propaganda to provide Israel with cover to commit genocide in Gaza.
If the US and our controlled media wanted to, they could just as easily personalize every death happening in Gaza at Israel’s hands and share graphic photos of Palestinian babies who were mutilated and killed with bombs paid for by US taxpayers.
You will never see any of these Palestinian babies on TV and you’ll never see Antony Blinken, Benjamin Netanyahu or Ben Shapiro share graphic photos of their dead bodies to the world because it doesn’t advance Israel’s strategic aims.
Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett flew into a rage yesterday when a single reporter had the audacity to ask him how he can justify cutting off power to hospitals and turning off life support to babies in incubators in Gaza.
“We’re fighting Nazis!” Bennett shouted. “I’m not going to feed electricity or water to my enemies!”
Atrocity propaganda must only go one way. The children of Gaza are “Nazis” and “human animals” and their lives are simply worth less.
