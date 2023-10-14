Biden’s Secretary of State Says Attack on Israel “Is the Equivalent of Ten 9/11s”

The Hamas attack on Israel “is the equivalent of ten 9/11s,” according to Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

WATCH: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Hamas' attack on Israel "is the equivalent of ten 9/11s." pic.twitter.com/RfiHAqXaVz — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) October 13, 2023

“With regard to 9/11, if you look at this with regard to the size of Israel’s population, this is the equivalent of ten 9/11s,” Blinken told reporters during a press conference in Israel on Thursday. “That’s how big and how devastating this attack has been.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Summit.news reports: As I reported on Tuesday, the ADL’s Jonathan Greenblatt not only suggested that Hamas’ attack on Israel was worse than 9/11 but was more comparable to Nagasaki being nuked by the US.

Hamas’ attack at the time had killed around 700 (now the death toll is estimated at around 1,200), whereas nearly 3,000 were killed on 9/11 and some 60,000-80,000 people were killed from the bombing of Nagasaki.

This analogy only works if you believe that Jewish lives are more valuable than non-Jewish lives.

Blinken earlier in the day on Thursday also compared Hamas’ attack to the Holocaust in a push for war.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken: I stand here as a Jew as well. My grandfather fled pogroms in Russia. My stepfather survived Auschwitz, Dachau and Majdanek – I understand the horror of Hamas' actions.



– He continues to attempt to place blame on Russia for everything. pic.twitter.com/fFWXyiWG6R — Russian Market (@runews) October 12, 2023

One could just as easily say that Israel’s relentless bombing campaign on Gaza (which has killed around 1,500 people out of a population of 2 million) is “the equivalent of fifty 9/11s.”

Of course, no one in our government is making such comparisons and they would laugh at you if you did.

The 9/11 analogy is only being used to drum up support for Israel waging total war on Gaza. The ridiculous lies that “Hamas beheaded 40 babies,”“Hamas committed mass rape,”“Hamas is ISIS,” “Hamas did another Holocaust” and “Hamas did ten 9/11s” are pure atrocity propaganda to provide Israel with cover to commit genocide in Gaza.

Israel has already dropped more bombs on Gaza in 6 days than the U.S. dropped on Afghanistan in 1 year. Now, Israel is ordering over 1 million civilians to flee their homes.



This is genocide and ethnic cleansing.https://t.co/tK6pPhoNJ0 — Mondoweiss (@Mondoweiss) October 13, 2023

If the US and our controlled media wanted to, they could just as easily personalize every death happening in Gaza at Israel’s hands and share graphic photos of Palestinian babies who were mutilated and killed with bombs paid for by US taxpayers.

Footage of white phosphorus being used against civilians in Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/lGsR6keOvW — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) October 12, 2023

In a truly heartbreaking moment, Palestinian mother bids final farewell to her daughter who was killed in an lsraeli air attack, Gaza. pic.twitter.com/yzUqEE7Hmr — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) October 12, 2023

Injured little infant in Gaza has been found and sent to hospital, waiting to be recognised by family members, if there are any left. pic.twitter.com/PmfadjNqAy — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) October 12, 2023

Until the very end;

Palestinian father and his child who both were killed in an lsraeli airstrike, Gaza. pic.twitter.com/qeDIEaJElm — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) October 12, 2023

Around 500 Palestinian children have been killed in the ongoing lsraeli aggression on Gaza. pic.twitter.com/5ILvaHMgx1 — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) October 12, 2023

Update: 1417 Palestinians killed, including 447 children and 248 women, while more than 6000 others are injured. pic.twitter.com/fm7nURYdjX — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) October 12, 2023

Because death here cannot be silenced;

Palestinian girl in Gaza kept closing her ears after her house was bombed by lsraeli air force. pic.twitter.com/KwOL98NluR — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) October 12, 2023

Palestinian child raises the spirits of his father after both survived an lsraeli air attack, Gaza. pic.twitter.com/B1HveQp95X — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) October 13, 2023

lsrael keeps targeting children and women in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/GGIxvq8tZT — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) October 13, 2023

lsraeli airstrikes kill a two-month-old infant in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/7r0s6ctQwc — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) October 13, 2023

Gaza Strip, Oct 13th. pic.twitter.com/ebUWNie8NS — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) October 13, 2023

You will never see any of these Palestinian babies on TV and you’ll never see Antony Blinken, Benjamin Netanyahu or Ben Shapiro share graphic photos of their dead bodies to the world because it doesn’t advance Israel’s strategic aims.

A young Ben Shapiro accuses Piers Morgan of demonising people who disagree with him by "standing on the graves of children".



Look at Shapiro's feed now. He posts dead children saying anyone who doesn't support Israel's genocide of Gaza is anti-Semitic. Sick. #GazaGenocide pic.twitter.com/bsmkicNG3K — Keith Woods (@KeithWoodsYT) October 13, 2023

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett flew into a rage yesterday when a single reporter had the audacity to ask him how he can justify cutting off power to hospitals and turning off life support to babies in incubators in Gaza.

🇮🇱 Former Israeli PM Naftali Bennett loses it when asked about killing children in Gaza:



"Are you seriously asking me about Palestinian civilians? What is wrong with you? We're fighting Nazis"



Goes on to justify targeting the innocent by pointing to the firebombing of Dresden. pic.twitter.com/MfXQVgbJrz — Keith Woods (@KeithWoodsYT) October 12, 2023

“We’re fighting Nazis!” Bennett shouted. “I’m not going to feed electricity or water to my enemies!”

Atrocity propaganda must only go one way. The children of Gaza are “Nazis” and “human animals” and their lives are simply worth less.