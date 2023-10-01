Bono: ‘Trump Supporters Are Tearing Apart American Democracy’

U2’s Bono has warned that Trump supporters are “tearing apart the fabric of American democracy” and has urged voters not to vote for Trump in the 2024 election.

In an interview this week with Britain’s far-left Channel 4 broadcaster, the liberal pop star refused to utter what he called the “T-word,” meaning former President Donald Trump.

“I’m attracted to to freedom,” Bono said, when asked about the political issues that he is most obsessed with.

“I think it’s important that we demonstrate to the world what freedom looks like, what freedom acts like. So I’ll bet on freedom and I bet that America comes back from this rather low ebb it is out of presently.”

Breitbart.com reports: The corporate news reporter then asked Bono if he thought America would go “lower” if Trump is re-elected.

“We don’t use the T-word,” he replied.

During the interview, fellow U2 bandmate The Edge appeared to insult Trump supporters by accusing them of subverting democracy — a familiar rhetorical technique from the Biden administration that equates any dissent from the left’s agenda as being anti-democracy.

“Democracy is having the existential crisis,” the Edge said. “It’s very hard to imagine argument against authoritarianism both at home and abroad when there is this substantial group of people, particularly in America, who are actually second guessing the principles of inclusion and freedom.”