CDC: mRNA Jabs Have Caused 14,000% Increase in Turbo Cancer

The CDC has warned that COVID-19 vaccines have caused at least a 14,000% increase in turbo-cancer cases across the United States.

According to newly released data, there has been a minimum 6,113% increase in cancer cases among children and young adults.

Expose-news.com reports: The figures have been surmised by comparing cancer cases caused by the COVID-19 vaccines to the Influenza vaccines due to the lack of data published by the CDC that allows us to surmise the number of cancer cases via other methods.

According to the CDC Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) just 8 cancer cases were linked to the many influenza vaccines on offer between the 1st January 2021 and 29th March 2024. Whereas 497 cancer cases were connected to the few COVID-19 vaccines on offer during the same time frame. This equates to a 6,113% increase in cancer cases due to COVID-19 vaccination.

Broken down, the figures reveal that children aged 6 to 17 suffered just 1 case of cancer due to influenza vaccines between 1st January 2021 and 29th March 2024, compared to 12 cancer cases connected to COVID-19 vaccines. This equates to a 1,100% increase in cancer.

Teenagers & people in their 20’s between ages 18 and 29 also only suffered 1 cancer case due to influenza vaccination, compared to 61 cases linked to COVID-19 vaccination. This equates to a 6.000% increase.

People in their 30s reported just 1 cancer case due to influenza vaccination between 1st Jan 21 and 29 March 24, whereas 141 cancer cases were reported among people in their 30’s due to COVID-19 vaccination. This equates to a shocking 14,000% increase in cancer cases due to COVID-19 vaccination.

Finally, people in their 40s reported 5 cancer cases due to influenza vaccination, compared to 283 cancer cases due to COVID-19 vaccination. This equates to a 5,560% increase.

A similar increase in cancer due to COVID-19 vaccination was also recorded among the middle-aged and elderly.

People aged 50 to 59 reported 7 cancer cases due to influenza vaccination between 1st January 2021 and 29th March 2024. However, they reported 466 cancer cases due to COVID-19 vaccination during the same time frame. This equates to a 6,557% increase.

People aged 60-64 also reported 7 cancer cases due to influenza vaccination but reported slightly fewer cancer cases due to COVID-19 vaccination than people in their 50s, with 326 cancer cases recorded in the CDC VAERS system. This equates to a 4,557% increase.

21 cancer cases were reported due to influenza vaccination among 65-79 year olds, compared to a shocking 950 cases due to COVID-19 vaccination. This equates to a 4,424% increase.

5 cancer cases were reported due to influenza vaccination among people aged 80 and over, compared to 331 cancer cases due to COVID-19 vaccination. This equates to a 6,520% increase.

Finally, people in the USA whose age was unknown reported 22 cancer cases due to influenza vaccination, compared to a shocking 1,969 cancer cases due to COVID-19 vaccination. This equates to an 8,850% increase.

Overall, there were just 70 cancer cases reported due to influenza vaccination between 1st January 2021 and 29th March 2024, compared to a shocking 4,539 cancer cases reported due to COVID-19 vaccination in the same period, equating to a 6,384% increase.

It’s extremely concerning to see so many cancer cases reported among children, teenagers and young adults related to COVID-19 vaccination. Especially when we take into account that just 1 to 10% of adverse events to vaccines are reported to the CDC VAERS system.

And while this data doesn’t show us the exact number of cancer cases it does show us enough to be sure that COVID-19 vaccination is causing cancer.