CDC Warns Health Officials To Lookout For Signs Of Deadly Marburg Virus In The US

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned public health officials to be on the lookout for signs of the Ebola-like Marburg virus in the US.

In a health advisory published last week, the CDC told authorities to “increase awareness of the risk of imported cases in the United States”, after two outbreaks of the Marburg virus disease (MVD) were confirmed in Tanzania and Equatorial Guinea.

The CDC’s warning just happened to follow a prediction by Anthony Fauci who said that there would definitely be another, much deadliers pandemic possibly as soon as next year.

Fauci is so certain that he actually declared “there will absolutely be an outbreak of another pandemic.”

InfoWars reports: The CDC also said Marburg, which has a staggering mortality rate of 23-90%, can be difficult to diagnose.

“Many of the signs and symptoms of MVD are similar to other infectious diseases (such as malaria or typhoid fever) or viral hemorrhagic fevers that may be endemic in the area (such as Lassa fever or Ebola),” the CDC said. “This is especially true if only a single case is involved.”

MVD is spread through contact with infected blood or bodily fluids rather than airborne transmission.

Despite its limited means of transmission, the World Health Organization warns the Marburg virus has the potential to become a full-blown epidemic.

The disease has epidemic potential, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). It has high fatality rates — out of eight Tanzanian cases reported so far, five of the patients died. Equatorial Guinea officials reported their first outbreak Feb. 13, where there have been 14 confirmed cases and 10 deaths. The Tanzanian government announced its first-ever outbreak of MVD on March 21. Symptoms include headache, fatigue, sudden fever, unexplained bleeding and gastrointestinal symptoms. Muscle and joint pain and loss of appetite are also common.

There is no FDA-approved vaccine for Marburg virus, but it can be treated with early intensive care and fluid replacement.

Notably, Bill Gates and Dr. Anthony Fauci have both recently warned that a much deadlier pandemic may soon strike.