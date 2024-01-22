Climate Crusader Bill Gates Flies Private Jet From Switzerland To Australia To Watch Tennis Match

Globalist billionaire Bill Gates flew one of this four private jets from the World Economic Forum summit in Davos to Melbourne, Australia – the other side of the world – to watch a tennis match at the Australian Open.

Despite lecturing ordinary people about their carbon footprints, Gates appears to believe he is justified in flying his fleet of four private jets around the world to attend parties in Europe and sporting events in Australia in the same week.

Gates recently told the BBC that he is doing “much more than anybody else” to fight climate change, therefore he is justified in flying around the world on private jets while normal people are forced to live in 15 minute cities without freedom of travel.

Gates claimed that because he continues to “spend billions of dollars” on climate change activism, his carbon footprint is not an issue.

“Should I stay at home and not come to Kenya and learn about farming and malaria?” Gates said in the interview with Amol Rajan. The globalist billionaire didn’t mention parties or grand slam tennis tournaments.

“I’m comfortable with the idea that not only am I not part of the problem by paying for the offsets, but also through the billions that my Breakthrough Energy Group is spending, that I’m part of the solution,” Gates added. Watch:

Last year, Gates flew around Australia on board his $70 million dollar luxury private jet lecturing people about climate change and ordering them to stop flying on planes.

Gates, who has declared that the energy crisis is a good thing because it will force many people to stop driving and flying, owns no fewer than FOUR private jets at a combined cost of $194 million dollars.

study carried out by Linnaeus University economics professor Stefan Gössling found that Gates flew more than 213,000 miles on 59 private jet flights in 2017 alone.

Gates emitted an estimated 1,760 tons of carbon dioxide emissions, over a hundred times more than the emissions per capita in the United States, according to data from the World Bank.

Elsewhere during the carefully constructed interview, Gates said he was surprised that he was targeted by ‘conspiracy theorists’ for pushing vaccines during the pandemic.

While the BBC interview was set up to look like Gates was being challenged or grilled, he wasn’t asked about his close friendship with the elite pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

