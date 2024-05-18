Climate Expert: It’s Going To Get Colder ‘Global Warming Will Be Dead By 2030’

Meteorologist, Professor David Dilley says it is going to get a lot colder and that CO2 levels may even drop to dangerously unproductive levels

The climate expert was discussing his perspective on global warming and the importance of understanding Earth’s natural climate cycles during a Tom Nelson Podcast

“Global warming will be dead by 2030,” he said.

He pointed out that the current global warming cycle is the first time instrument data has been available and that there have been multiple global warming and cooling cycles throughout Earth’s history.

Expose News reports: Prof. Dilley is a meteorologist, climatologist, palaeoclimatologist and a former NOAA National Weather Service Meteorologist. He is the founder and CEO of Global Weather Oscillations (“GWO”), a company heavily involved in researching and developing technology for predicting natural climate and weather cycles.

He has 54 years of experience ranging from the Air Force to NOAA National Weather Service and GWO. As the senior research scientist and forecaster for GWO, Prof. Dilley developed ClimatePulse Technology based on geomagnetic cycles of the earth, moon and sun, and how these cycles align with historical, present-day and future climate and weather cycles.

Below Joel Smalley summarises Prof. Dilley’s presentation on the Tom Nelson Podcast published on Tuesday.

By Joel Smalley

Earth is currently nice and warm. This warmth is conducive to abundant life due, amongst many other things, to optimal levels of carbon dioxide that sustains plant life. Take a look around you – does it look like this lush, green planet is dying?

Intuitively (and empirically), when it gets colder, life on Earth will not be so good. Unfortunately, there is nothing we can do about it except prepare future generations (two or three of them) with the best of the evidence we can muster, rather than ignorant, political dogma about incessant, irrational global warming.

Spoiler alert!

Here follows a succinct scientific analysis of what does and what does not cause climate change:

The sun does.

The moon does.

The oceans do.

The poles do.

Man-made carbon dioxide does not.

Who says so?

Professor David Dilley is a very experienced meteorologist who is sharing this information for free, not because he is paid to, nor because his livelihood is indirectly affected by it.

What dominates climate change?

The sun. Obviously. Higher temperatures during the day compared to the night and the summer compared to the winter is a bit of a clue.

More specifically, it is Earth’s proximal relationship with the sun as determined by its elliptical orbit and variable tilt.

These two factors produce regular cycles of changes in global temperatures and have been observed over several hundred thousand years, showing that current temperatures are pretty much exactly where they are expected to be.

However, according to these cycles, it is probable that we are nearing the peak of the nice warm weather, the sixth and smallest warm cycle of the last eight thousand years. Over the next few decades, things are going to get unpleasantly cooler.

