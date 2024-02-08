Clinton Says Carslon Is A Useful Idiot For Putin

Fact checked
February 8, 2024 Niamh Harris News, US 0
clinton blasts carlson
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Hillary Clinton has blasted former Fox news host Tucker Carlson following his meeting and interview with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Speaking during an interview with MSNBC’s Alex Wagner, the former first lady highlighted comments made previously by Carlson about the ongoing war in Ukraine. 

She said: “He says things that are not true. He parrots Vladimir Putin’s pack of lies about Ukraine, so I don’t see why Putin wouldn’t give him an interview.”

JOIN THE MEDIA REVOLUTION - CLAIM YOUR STAKE IN ALTERNATIVE MEDIA!

She further suggested that he was part of a 5th Column for Putin, saying: “He’s like a puppy dog… He’s been fired from so many outlets here in the U.S. that I wouldn’t be surprised if he emerges with a contract from a Russian outlet.”

Meanwhile, Tucker Carlson has announced that his sit down interview with Putin will air today, Thursday at 6pm EST on his own website TuckerCarlson.com and on the social media platform X

Niamh Harris

Writer at The People's Voice

Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.