Clinton Says Carslon Is A Useful Idiot For Putin

Hillary Clinton has blasted former Fox news host Tucker Carlson following his meeting and interview with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Speaking during an interview with MSNBC’s Alex Wagner, the former first lady highlighted comments made previously by Carlson about the ongoing war in Ukraine.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

She said: “He says things that are not true. He parrots Vladimir Putin’s pack of lies about Ukraine, so I don’t see why Putin wouldn’t give him an interview.”

She further suggested that he was part of a 5th Column for Putin, saying: “He’s like a puppy dog… He’s been fired from so many outlets here in the U.S. that I wouldn’t be surprised if he emerges with a contract from a Russian outlet.”

Hillary blasts Tucker Carlson and suggests he is part of a 5th Column for Putin:



"He's like a puppy dog… He's been fired from so many outlets here in the U.S. that I wouldn't be surprised if he emerges with a contract from a Russian outlet." pic.twitter.com/lKc1lxoGk5 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 8, 2024

Meanwhile, Tucker Carlson has announced that his sit down interview with Putin will air today, Thursday at 6pm EST on his own website TuckerCarlson.com and on the social media platform X