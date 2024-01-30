Tech billionaire Elon Musk has just announced that the first human patient has received an implant from his brain-microchip startup Neuralink.
In a post on X Musk declared: “The first human received an implant from Neuralink yesterday and is recovering well.”
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
In 2023, the FDA gave Musk’s company permission to test the brain chip on humans.
TGP reports: The Neuralink founder continued, “Initial results show promising neuron spike detection.”
Musk founded Neuralink in 2016 with the aim of creating a connection between the human brain and computers.
Per Reuters:
Elon Musk, Neuralink’s billionaire founder, said the first human received an implant from the brain-chip startup on Sunday and is recovering well, in a post, opens new tab on social media platform X on Monday.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had given the company clearance last year to conduct its first trial to test its implant on humans.
“Initial results show promising neuron spike detection,” Musk added.
The startup’s PRIME Study is a trial for its wireless brain-computer interface to evaluate the safety of the implant and surgical robot.
The study will assess the functionality of the interface which enables people with quadriplegia, or paralysis of all four limbs, to control devices with their thoughts, according to the company’s website.
Many users on X are extremely skeptical of the new technology and took to X to share how they believe the new tech will usher in an age of transhumanism.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Connecticut School District Blasted For Removing Veterans & Columbus Day From Holiday Calendar - January 30, 2024
- Elon Musk Says Neuralink Has Implanted Wireless Brain Chip In First Human - January 30, 2024
- Soros Is Funding The Democrat’s Push In Texas - January 29, 2024
Be the first to comment