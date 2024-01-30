Elon Musk Says Neuralink Has Implanted Wireless Brain Chip In First Human

Fact checked
January 30, 2024 Niamh Harris Technology 0
Elon Musk
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has just announced that the first human patient has received an implant from his brain-microchip startup Neuralink.

In a post on X Musk declared: “The first human received an implant from Neuralink yesterday and is recovering well.”

In 2023, the FDA gave Musk’s company permission to test the brain chip on humans.

JOIN THE MEDIA REVOLUTION - CLAIM YOUR STAKE IN ALTERNATIVE MEDIA!

TGP reports: The Neuralink founder continued, “Initial results show promising neuron spike detection.”

Musk founded Neuralink in 2016 with the aim of creating a connection between the human brain and computers.

Per Reuters:

Elon Musk, Neuralink’s billionaire founder, said the first human received an implant from the brain-chip startup on Sunday and is recovering well, in a post, opens new tab on social media platform X on Monday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had given the company clearance last year to conduct its first trial to test its implant on humans.

JOIN THE FIGHT: BECOME A CITIZEN JOURNALIST TODAY!

“Initial results show promising neuron spike detection,” Musk added.

The startup’s PRIME Study is a trial for its wireless brain-computer interface to evaluate the safety of the implant and surgical robot.

The study will assess the functionality of the interface which enables people with quadriplegia, or paralysis of all four limbs, to control devices with their thoughts, according to the company’s website.

Many users on X are extremely skeptical of the new technology and took to X to share how they believe the new tech will usher in an age of transhumanism.

Niamh Harris

Writer at The People's Voice

Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.