EU President Issues Urgent Call For Total Globalist Control of All Information on Internet

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, and issued an urgent call for total globalist control over the flow of all information on the internet because 2024 is the “biggest electoral year in history.”

“The top concern for the next two years is not conflict, or climate, it is disinformation and misinformation,” von der Leyen declared, adding “The boundary between online and offline is getting thinner and thinner, and this is even more important in the era of generative AI.”

Addressing the global elite as “Excellencies,” and personally naming “dear” Klaus Schwab in her introduction, von der Leyen further called for the development of “a new global framework for AI risks,” and a vow to “drive global collaboration” to prevent the spread of misinformation (information they don’t want you to know about).

“Excellencies” and “Dear Klaus”, you’re right, we need to control all information so people don’t think and act differently to how we’d like. https://t.co/eOO2o2kuOx pic.twitter.com/aHAC29jtPz — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) January 17, 2024

She continued, “Many of the solutions lie not only in countries working together but, crucially, on businesses and governments, businesses and democracies working together,” adding that “While governments hold many of the levers to deal with the great challenges of our time, business have [sic] the innovation, the technology, the talents to deliver the solutions we need to fight threats like climate change or industrial-scale disinformation.”

Full speech: Unelected President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen addresses "dear Klaus" and her "excellencies," the WEF elites. She calls for overarching globalist control over the flow of all information in the digital age. Report here: https://t.co/eOO2o2kuOx pic.twitter.com/y9RU6RM0ja — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) January 17, 2024

Modernity report: Furthermore, von der Leyen said 2024 is “the biggest electoral year in history”, and expressed concern that “freedom comes with risks.”

“There will always be those who try to exploit our openness, both from inside and out. There will always be attempts to put us off track. For example, with disinformation and misinformation,” she added.

She also touted the EU Digital Services Act, which under the guise of preventing ‘hate speech’, establishes controls over all information on social media platforms.

“With our Digital Services Act, we defined the responsibility of large internet platforms on the content they promote and propagate,” von der Leyen bragged.

She concluded “there is no doubt that we face the greatest risk to the global order in the post-war era. But in my mind, there is also no doubt that we can move forward with optimism and resolve.”