Fauci Hacked CIA Report To Hide True Origins of COVID

Anthony Fauci snuck into the headquarters of the CIA in order to stealth edit their report on the true origins of the COVID-19 virus.

The Congressional Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic has reported that Fauci was “escorted into Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Headquarters–without a record of entry and participated in the analysis to ‘influence’ the Agency’s review.”

The Subcommittee Chairman, Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH), has now requested “[d]ocuments sufficient to show any Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General authorized, supported, or otherwise affiliated movements of Dr. Anthony Fauci from January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2022 into any CIA owned, operated, or occupied building, including but not limited to the George Bush Center of Intelligence.”

Thenationalpulse.com reports: Rep. Wenstrup has also requested that Special Agent Brett Rowland – who worked with Fauci through the Department of Health and Human Services – is made available for a voluntary transcribed interview.

“The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic is authorized to investigate ‘the origins of the Coronavirus pandemic, including but not limited to the Federal Government’s funding of gain-of function research’ and ‘executive branch policies, deliberations, decisions, activities, and internal and external communications related to the coronavirus pandemic’,” the letter, below, explains: