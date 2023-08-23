Fauci: Lockdowns ‘Completely Justified,’ Should Be Used Again To ‘Get Everyone Vaccinated’

The brutal and unnecessary Covid lockdowns were “completely justified” according to Anthony Fauci, who resurfaced at a Georgetown University event and told students that future lockdowns should be used to “get everyone vaccinated.”

The recently retired government bureaucrat was speaking at the event titled, Pandemic Lessons and Role of Faculty in Pandemic Preparedness with Dr. Anthony Fauci and made it clear he has zero regrets about his role in the pandemic.

According to the findings of a major new study, the collateral damage of the pandemic response was “substantial, wide-ranging and will leave behind a legacy of harm for hundreds of millions of people”.

However, Fauci could not resist bragging about his role in the disastrous response, and spreading fake news about the pandemic, falsely claiming that New York City was overrun and had “cooler trucks outside because they had no places to put the bodies.”

Fauci wasn’t done yet. Here comes the truly evil insanity.

“If you have a vaccine available, you might want to lock down temporarily so you can get everybody vaccinated,” he instructed the students.

Rejecting the idea that lockdowns are a moral question, he added that “lockdowns have a place, but they are not a permanent solution.”

The conversation continued, with the longtime NIAID chief declaring that “climate change” is “playing a role” in causing outbreaks.

He then called for an “international commitment to decrease the carbon imprint in society so you don’t have the kinds of crazy weather we’re having in this country.”

Yes, that’s a real quote.

Fauci also went on to blame the tragedy in Maui on climate change.

“It’s completely, really amazing what’s happened with climate change,” he concluded.