Florida Becomes First State To Ban Bill Gates’ Fake Meat Due To ‘Serious Health Concerns’

Bill Gates synthetic lab-grown meat is now illegal in the state of Florida as Gov. Ron DeSantis moves to outlaw the World Economic Forum’s agenda to force humanity to transition to a diet of insects and fake meats.

“Florida is taking action to stop the World Economic Forum’s goal of forcing the world to eat lab-grown meat and insects,” announced the Governor’s website.

“Today, Florida is fighting back against the global elite’s plan to force the world to eat meat grown in a petri dish or bugs to achieve their authoritarian goals,” DeSantis said in a news release. “Our administration will continue to focus on investing in our local farmers and ranchers, and we will save our beef.”

“While the World Economic Forum is telling the world to forgo meat consumption, Florida is increasing meat production, and encouraging residents to continue to consume and enjoy 100% real Florida beef,” the announcement continues.

The World Economic Forum’s agenda, favored by elites in Davos, is dead on arrival in Florida. pic.twitter.com/wN2sxLttPm — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 2, 2024

Under the new legislation, the sale of “cultivated meat” is illegal, meaning any business or individual caught manufacturing or selling the fake meat will be criminally prosecuted.

Synthetic meat has been heavily promoted by Bill Gates and the globalist elites at the WEF as the solution to so-called climate change.

When peddling his book “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster” in 2021, Gates told the MIT Technology Review that “all rich countries should move to 100% synthetic beef.”

However, this fake food has now been shown to cause cancer via the immortalized cell lines used to manufacture it.

Meanwhile in the US, Biden has fast tracked Bill Gates’ lab-grown ‘synthetic meat’ for approval, meaning grocery stores across America can now sell the carcinogenic fake meat to the public.

In an unprecedented move, the Biden’s United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved the sale of Gates’ lab-grown “chicken meat” in June of last year.

The approval from regulators will allow the companies to flood the U.S. food supply with their controversial products.