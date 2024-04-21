Florida To Teach Kindergarten Kids The ‘Dangers & Evils Of Communism’ 

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed into state law a bill aimed at teaching all students, including those in kindergarten, about the “dangers and evils of communism.

He claimed it is necessary to do this before students can be misled about the topic when they enter higher education.

The legislation was signed on Wednesday which was the anniversary of a botched US attempt to topple Cuban Communist leader Fidel Castro at the height of the Cold War.

RT reports: The law, which will take effect in July, requires all public schools to teach the history of Communism in an age-appropriate manner beginning in the 2026-2027 school year.

Instruction about Communism must provide a history of the movement both at home and abroad and focus on its perceived atrocities abroad. It must also emphasize “the increasing threat of Communism in the United States and to our allies” in the 20th century, including events in China and the spread of red ideology in Latin America and Cuba, the new legislation states.

One of the main goals of the curriculum is said to be to “prepare… students to withstand indoctrination of Communism at colleges and universities,” DeSantis’ office explained in a press release.

Touting the legislation, the governor stressed that "we will not allow our students to live in ignorance, nor be indoctrinated by Communist apologists in schools. To the contrary, we will ensure students in Florida are taught the truth about the evils and dangers of Communism."

According to State Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, the instruction about Communism will be “spread across the curriculum, K [kindergarten] through 12 [twelfth grade].”