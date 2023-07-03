France Shuts Down Internet In “Certain” Areas To Stop Use Of Social Media To Organize Violence

The French government has decided to shut down internet service in “certain” neighbourhood “to prevent the misuse of social networks and online platforms to coordinate illegal actions and incite violence”.

France’s Interior Ministry said that mobile and landline services will continue to operate.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Quoting the Interior Ministry, police officials said the ban on social media is to secure the life and property of the citizens.

Last week French President Emmanuel Macron warned that “misinformation” and “hate speech” were responsible for the widespread social unrest in France, and proposed tough online censorship laws to combat the problem

Scroll In reports: France has imposed a partial ban on internet services from Monday across parts of the country as riots continued for the fifth day on Sunday.

The unrest was triggered after a 17-year-old was killed by a police officer in a suburb of Paris city on Tuesday. Nahel, who was of Algerian and Moroccan descent, was shot at point-blank for driving off his car during a police traffic check.

But as Midnight Rider and Zoomer Waffen note: shutting down the nation’s internet could be an attempt to stop the world from seeing what invaders are doing to the nation.

In just the span of a few days, France has devolved into a middle eastern nation engulfed in war and its despot limiting news from reaching the outside world.