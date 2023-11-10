Green Party’s Jill Stein Announces 2024 Presidential Bid

Dr. Jill Stein, who ran in 2016 as a Green Party candidate has just announced that she is running for president.
On Thursday, Stein announced: “The political system is broken. Over 60 percent of us now say the bipartisan establishments failed us, and we need a party that serves the people. I’m Jill Stein, and I’m running for president to offer that choice for the people outside of the failed two-party system”.
She also called for an investigation into Israel’s “war crimes” in Gaza and denounced President Biden and other leaders for their alleged supporting role.
The Clinton’s will be pleased!
TGP reports: Recall that Jill Stein was blamed for Hillary Clinton’s loss in 2016.
Bill Clinton blamed Green Party candidate Jill Stein for Hillary’s loss in 2018 while promoting his book, “The President Is Missing.”
Speaking at a New York book event in June 2018, the former president told a crowd that Stein was the “preferred alternative of the Russians,” further pushing the story that Russians played a role in the US election.
Jill Stein blasted Bill Clinton and put him in his place.
