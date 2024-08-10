Japan Declares State of Emergency After ‘Nanobots’ Found in 96 Million Citizens

Japan has issued an apology to its citizens for the disastrous consequences of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines and has launched far-reaching scientific inquiries and criminal investigations to establish the truth and punish the perpetrators.

The globalist elite and Big Pharma are panicking, terrified of what the Japanese are finding, and they are doing everything they can to discredit these investigations, including ordering the mainstream media to initiate a total media blackout of any news coming out of Japan.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

But we are not going to allow the elite to succeed in gaslighting the public any longer. Japan are uncovering crimes against humanity and the whole world needs to hear this information.

Before we dive in, subscribe to our Rumble channel if you haven’t already and join the People’s Voice Locals Community for no-holds-barred breaking news and commentary and to join a community of brave truth seekers determined to bring the criminal elite to justice.

A new Japanese study published in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory Practice and Research proves that Pfizer and Moderna vaccines contain unauthorized “animated worm-like” entities, invisible to the human eye, that swim, wriggle, and assemble themselves into complex structures.

As the Dr. Young Mi Lee and Dr. Daniel Broudy from Okinawa Christian University explain, these worm-like entities are responsible for causing clots inside millions of human bodies around the world since the mRNA roll out.

When these processes are replicated, the results are the same, as this deeply disturbing footage from Died Suddenly reveals.

But it gets even worse.

Dr. Young Mi Lee and Dr. Daniel Broudy isolated vaccine vials for three weeks, then examined them under 400 times magnification and found what they describe as “undisclosed additional engineered components” … also known as nanotechnology.

As Lee and Broudy observed, when the nanotechnology is energized it creates “discs, chains, spirals, tubes, and right-angle structures.”

What are these nanorobots and why would Pfizer and Big Pharma want to secretly inject thousands of billions of them into unsuspecting human beings?

And when exactly does the nanotechnology “energize”, you ask?

Lee and Broudy were astonished to find the “additional engineered components” energize when they are placed near cellphones or computers.

These are nanobots that communicate with a central database, the IP of which cannot be traced to a location or a single computer.

Are the vaccinated already walking, talking human cyborgs, fulfilling as yet unknown functions for the global elite – before they keel over and die at the flick of a switch?

Bill Gates wasn’t joking when he let slip that mRNA contains “nanotechnology” that is “very self-assembling.”

Evidence is now emerging that the elite have implemented their plan – without our consent – to turn the human race into a vast battery reserve to be harvested in secret.

Unfortunately for the elite, this secret has been blown wide open by researchers in Japan and around the world. We are onto them and their is a plan in place to serve them with the justice they so richly deserve.

The Japanese study concludes that the smart microscopic components are part of the global elite’s “long-planned well-funded Internet of Bodies,” which was described as a kind of “synthetic global central nervous system” turning humans into controllable “Biohybrid Magnetic Robots.”

They also demanded the labels “vaccine” and “safe and effective” be removed because the concoction injected into billions of people around the world is not a vaccine nor safe and effective.

The more we learn about the so-called vaccines, the more we understand that “safe and effective” is perhaps the biggest of the Big Lies the elite ever told.

The lies don’t stop there. The global elite are determined to convince us that up is down, women have penises, open borders are a source of strength, and owning nothing will make you happy. They also want you to know that graphene oxide is good for you.

The mainstream media are desperate to convince you this is just a conspiracy theory, but we have the evidence for you in black and white.

A patent granted to Bill Gates awarded the self-appointed world health czar the “exclusive rights” to computerize human bodies and use them as local wireless networks.

Microsoft was awarded US Patent 6,754,472, which is titled: Method and apparatus for transmitting power and data using the human body.

Which really should be science fiction, if you stop to think about it. Did anybody consult you about whether you are willing to hand over to Bill Gates the exclusive rights to your body?

The elite always tell us their plans, but nobody wants to take them at their word.

It’s called Revelation of the Method, a subliminal psychological warfare tool that serves as a clever and occult way of demoralizing the masses and increasing the powers of the elites who rule over us.

It’s time we start taking these totalitarian criminals and psychopaths at their word.

Join us in exposing the crimes of the elite by subscribing to our Rumble channel and becoming a member of the People’s Voice Locals community. Together, we can uncover the truth and educate the masses about what’s really happening behind the scenes. Your support makes all the difference—I hope to see you there.

Watch: