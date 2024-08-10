Democrats Caught Using AI to Fake a Crowd for Kamala Harris at Air Force 2 Event

The Harris/Walz campaign has been exposed for using AI to deceive TV audiences into believing that their rallies are sold out and filled with enthusiastic supporters. In truth, these events have seen low turnout, often relying on hundreds of homeless individuals bused in by Democratic staffers to fill the gaps.

However, the deception does not end there. The Harris campaign has been caught fabricating a crowd on the tarmac near Air Force 2 as Harris and Walz disembarked.

Unfortunately for the Democrats, the reflective surfaces on the upper belly and port side engine of Air Force 2 exposed their shameless fraud.

Check out the reflections on the upper belly and port side engine on this Harris/Walz jet airplane.



What do you notice? pic.twitter.com/pQNucujMIH — DK🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@1Nicdar) August 10, 2024

A close-up image of the reflective surface on the port side engine makes the Harris campaign’s deception all too clear.

The reflection clearly shows a near empty tarmac, without a huge, enthusiastic crowd of Harris/Walz supporters.

Forensic analysis of the photo confirmed that there were no more than ten people, likely Secret Service agents and staff, waiting on the tarmac.

Media outlets including CNN and MSNBC have been showing images and video footage of large crowds at Harris campaign rallies to create the narrative that she is a popular candidate running an insurgent campaign.

However, photos and videos from Harris campaign events routinely fail to pass AI image detection tests, suggesting the crowds are being augmented for TV.

Look at the blue circles in this photo from a recent Harris campaign stop in swing state Detroit.

Video footage of large, passionate crowds at Harris events being played by liberal mainstream media outlets including CNN and MSNBC has also failed routine AI image detection tests.

This suggests the media is using AI trickery to build a narrative around the Harris campaign in the same way they attempted to convince the masses that Hillary Clinton was a hugely popular candidate in 2016.

“If Kamala has 1,000 people at a Rally, the Press goes ‘crazy,’ and talks about how ‘big’ it was—And she pays for her ‘Crowd,’” Trump wrote on Truth Social Thursday.

“When I have a Rally, and 100,000 people show up, the Fake News doesn’t talk about it, THEY REFUSE TO MENTION CROWD SIZE. The Fake News is the Enemy of the People!”

Harris was drawing dozens of supporters at campaign events just weeks ago, infamously appearing before approximately 20 people in a Fayeteville high school gym shortly before Biden was removed from the ticket by hidden hands.

Given the importance of the November election for the increasingly desperate globalist Deep State, it is no surprise the media are resorting to AI fakes and trickery to support the deeply unpopular Harris/Walz ticket.