Congress Blocking Epstein Client List Because ‘My Colleagues Are Compromised,’ Says Rep. Burchett

Congress is actively blocking the release of convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s client list because many members of Congress are “compromised” and found within the pages of the notorious pedophile’s little black book, according to Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN).

“Too many of my colleagues I’m afraid are compromised in this area, for whatever reason,” explained Burchett during an appearance on Newsmax. “Somebody has whispered in their ear ‘You don’t want something to come out on something else, you better keep your mouth shut on this,’ and that’s exactly what has happened.”

“Obviously the Congress has been compromised, and this continues on through the White House, through the Justice Department,” Burchett continued. “The trash can is very deep. It’s not a swamp, it’s an open sewer.” Watch:

Rep. Burchett claimed “good conservatives” are voting for “crazy stuff” in Congress because there are sex tapes on them and they are being blackmailed.

The Tennessee Republican’s comments echo those made by former Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC). last year that left him primaried by his own party.

Burchett explained that “powerful people” who “write the big checks” are behind blackmailing schemes to protect their portfolios.

“You’re visiting, you’re out of the country or out of town or you’re in a motel or at a bar in DC and, whatever you’re into – women, men, whatever — comes up and they’re very attractive and they’re laughing at your jokes. And you’re buying them a drink. Next thing you know, you’re in the motel room with them naked.

“Next thing you know, you know you’re about to make a key vote. And what happens? Some well-dressed person comes out and whispers in your ear, “Hey, man, there’s tapes out on you.” Or, “Were you in a motel room or whatever with whoever?” And then you’re like, “Oh,” and [they] said, “you really ought not be voting for this thing.”’

“They know what to get at,” Burchett said of the wealthy Americans who are pulling the strings he had depicted. “You know, if it’s women, drugs, booze, it’ll find you.”

Burchett was speaking with host Benny Johnson, who had brought up Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s requests for the Jeffrey Epstein flight logs and client lists to be released only to be met with silence.

The straight-shooting Republican, one of the eight who ousted former Speaker Kevin McCarthy – also acknowledged Kevin Spacey’s House of Cards was more like a documentary on D.C. than fiction.

Last year in March Cawthorn drew gasps in Congress – and was reprimanded by then-Speaker McCarthy – for claiming he had been invited to cocaine and sex orgies. Cawthorn later lost a primary.

“The sexual perversion that goes on in Washington … being kind of a young guy in Washington where the average age is probably 60 or 70, I look at all these people – a lot of them who I’ve looked up to throughout my life … then all of a sudden you get invited to like, ‘well hey we’re going to have kind of a sexual get together at one of our homes. You should come,’ like, what did you just ask me to come to? And then you realize they’re asking you to come to an orgy.”