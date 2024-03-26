Tulsi Gabbard: Barack Obama Is Illegally Serving a Third Term

Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard told Tucker Carlson this week that Barack Obama is illegally serving a third term as President, with Joe Biden taking orders directly from Obama and his team.

Gabbard says Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton “continue to wield immense power in influencing decisions made” by the Biden regime.

Tucker asked, “Who is running the government at this point? It’s obviously not Joe Biden. You think Hillary Clinton?”

“It’s not a leap of imagination to know that that’s true when you look at the people who are in Joe Biden’s administration. They are the people who were the right hands for President Obama and for Hillary Clinton. Hillary Clinton said herself the other day. She said, ‘Oh, yeah. I talk to the White House every day.’ So, it’s no shock or surprise who the influences are behind the policies that are coming out of this White House,” Gabbard responded.

Infowars.com reports: The duo also discussed former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her bizarre knack for picking stocks that immediately skyrocket.

Gabbard told Carlson that Pelosi’s fellow politicians won’t call her out on the blatant insider trading “because most of them benefit from it.”

“No member of Congress or the Senate or their spouse or their senior staff should be allowed to trade in stocks, period, full stop,” Tulsi added. “There should be no perception that our elected leaders are profiting off of the knowledge that they have as policymakers that directly impact industry and businesses.”

TUCKER CARLSON: “I have no clue at all how Nancy Pelosi is just so rich or how her stock picks are like way better than Warren Buffett’s. How does that happen? Does anyone ever talk about that internally, like on the hill?”



Gabbard also brought up the infamous U.S.-funded biolabs in Ukraine that have stirred controversy since Russia launched its invasion of the Eastern European nation in 2022.

Tulsi Gabbard brings up the US DoD funded biolabs in Ukraine with Tucker.



She speaks about the backlash she received from Mitt Romney and the MSM for the factual statements about US biological activity in Ukraine.



Watch the full interview below: