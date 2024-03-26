FBI Insider: Baltimore Bridge Collapse Was ‘Inside Job’ To Attack US Critical Infrastructure

While the Biden administration continue insisting America is not under attack, multiple intelligence agents have confirmed the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore was a “brilliant strategic attack” targeting US critical infrastructure in an election year.

According to an unclassified report from the DHS National Operations Center, the container ship “lost propulsion” before slamming into the bridge. However, footage captured on site suggests the ship deliberately steered into the structure.

“Can we take the idea that this [Baltimore bridge collapse] was a terrorist attack off the table … and absolutely we cannot do that,” President Trump’s former national security adviser (and retired lieutenant general) Michael Flynn told Alex Jones in an online interview.

Flynn called the container ship ramming the 1.6-mile-long bridge mile bridge at the Port of Baltimore a “black swan” event.

However, multiple intelligence sources told investigative reporter Lara Logan that this was an “absolutely brilliant strategic attack” on US critical infrastructure – most likely cyber – and our intelligence agencies know it.

In information warfare terms, the terrorists just divided the US along the Mason Dixon line exactly like the Civil War.

Via Lara Logan: Make no mistake, this was an extraordinary attack in terms of planning, timing and execution.

The two critical components on that bridge are the two load-bearing pylons on each end, closest to the shore. They are bigger, thicker and deeper than anything else. These are the anchor points and they knew that hitting either one one of them would be a fatal wound to the integrity of the bridge.

Half a mile of bridge went in the river – likely you will have to build a new one. Also caused so much damage to the structural integrity of the bottom concrete part that you cannot see & won’t know until they take the wreckage apart. Structural destruction likely absolute.

Attack perfectly targeted.

Second busiest strategic roadway in the nation for hazardous material now down for 4-5 years – which is how long they say it will take to recover. Bridge was built specifically to move hazardous material – fuel, diesel, propane gas, nitrogen, highly flammable materials, chemicals and oversized cargo that cannot fit in the tunnels – that supply chain is now crippled.

“They have figured out how to bring us down. As long as you stay away from the teeth of the US military, you can pick the US apart. We are arrogant and ignorant – lethal combination. Obama said they would fundamentally change America and they did. We are in a free-fall ride on a roller coaster right now – no brakes – just picking up speed.”

The footage shows the cargo ship never got in the approach lane in the channel. You have to be in the channel before you get into that turn.

Location was precise/deliberate: chose a bend in the river where you have to slow down and commit yourself – once you are committed in that area there is not enough room to maneuver. Should have had a harbor pilot to pilot the boat. You are not supposed to traverse any obstacles without the harbor pilot.

They chose a full moon so they would have maximum tidal shift – rise and fall. Brisk flow in that river on a normal day & have had a lot of rain recently so water was already moving along at a good pace. Hit it with enough kinetic energy to knock the load-bearing pylon out from under the highway – which fatally weakens the span and then 50 percent of the bridge fell into the water.

All these factors when you look at it – this is how you teach people how to do this type of attack and there are so few people left in the system who know this. We have a Junior varsity team on the field.

When you choke off Baltimore you have cut the main north-south hazardous corridor (I95) in half. Now has to go around the city – or go somewhere else. To move some of that cargo through the tunnel you may be able to get a permit but those are slow to get and require an escort system that is expensive and has to be done at night.

For every $100 dollars that goes into the city, $12 comes from shipping. This will cripple the city of Baltimore at a time when they do not have the resources to recover.