Canadian Woman With Mild Autism To Be Euthanized by Trudeau Regime

The Trudeau regime has authorized doctors to euthanize a 27-year-old Canadian woman with mild autism to stop her being a burden on the State.

Justice Colin Feasby ordered an injunction stopping a Calgary woman from obtaining medically-assisted suicide (MAID) be lifted.

The woman’s father previously asked a judge to block her euthanazia.

100percentfedup.com reports: "Feasby said his decision will be stayed for 30 days so lawyers for the father of the woman, identified only as MV, can decide whether to file an appeal," the Calgary Herald reports.

From the Calgary Herald:

The Calgary Court of King’s Bench judge said he had to weigh the potential harm an injunction would cause the 27-year-old woman, who has autism, against the harm her parents would suffer if the injunction was lifted. “The harm to MV if an injunction is granted goes to the core of her being,” Feasby said in his written ruling. “An injunction would deny MV the right to choose between living or dying with dignity. Further, an injunction would put MV in a position where she would be forced to choose between living a life she has decided is intolerable and ending her life without medical assistance. “This is a terrible choice that should not be forced on MV, as attempting to end her life without medical assistance would put her at increased risk of pain, suffering and lasting injury.”

The Post Millennial noted:

The judge said he could empathize with MV's parents wanting to keep their daughter alive. However Trudeau Health Minister Mark Holland (L-Ajax) announced Monday that mental health will inevitably be a justification for granting euthanasia in Canada. "Is your intention to still move ahead with MAiD for mental illness, just within a longer timeframe?" a reporter asked. "That's correct," Holland replied at a news conference. "There are people who have, for decades, been trapped in mental torture, being in a horrific situation where they have tried everything and exhausted all avenues and under their own recognisance are saying that they want access to MAID," he continued.

According to Feasby’s summary of her father’s position, he believes MV “is vulnerable and is not competent to make the decision to take her own life.”

"He says that she is generally healthy and believes that her physical symptoms, to the extent that she has any, result from undiagnosed psychological conditions," CBC reports.

The outlet said MV’s only known diagnoses described in court earlier this month are autism and ADHD.

CBC reports: