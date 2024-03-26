Putin Says Barack Obama Is a ‘Legitimate Military Target’ Following Moscow Attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin has responded with “cold rage” to the Moscow concert hall bombings claimed by ISIS, according to Russian FSB sources who reveal the Kremlin has warned Washington that former president Barack H. Obama, known in Moscow as the father of ISIS, is now a legitimate military target.

Four suspects in the Moscow concert hall attack that killed at least 140 Russian citizens have been hauled before Moscow’s Basmanny district this week, but Putin will not be satisfied until those at the top of the organization, including their creators, are held to account.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Russia’s security service the FSB believes Obama’s bloody fingerprints are all over the scene of the atrocity and unfortunately for Obama, Putin’s strict honor code means there is only one punishment fit for the crime.

Before we dive in, subscribe to the channel if you haven’t already, and join the People’s Voice Locals community to join our incredible community and support the channel.

The nation of Russia observed a day of mourning on Sunday, two days after the deadly terror attack at Moscow’s Crocus concert hall that killed more than 140 people, including three children, with hundreds more injured.

Rescue teams are continuing to scour the scorched building for survivors as families agonize over the fate of their loved ones. Hundreds of people stood in line in Moscow to donate blood and plasma to the survivors, Russia’s health ministry said.

ISIS quickly claimed responsibility for the attack and also posted a grainy video showing the terrorists storming into the Crocus concert hall.

Suspiciously, the Biden regime appeared to have advance knowledge of the ISIS terrorist attack which involved gunmen opening fire on civilians and leaving at least forty dead and hundreds injured.

Days before the ISIS attack, the US government issued a quiet warning to employees in Russia to avoid concert halls in Moscow, sparking outrage in Russia and credible accusations the US government is “complicit” in the ISIS attack.

“U.S. citizens should be advised to avoid large gatherings over the next 48 hours,” the US embassy in Moscow warned on Thursday, urging Americans to avoid crowds, specifically mentioning large concerts.

The Biden regime knew what it was talking about. Terrorist carnage quickly ensued.

President Putin’s refusal to pin the blame solely on ISIS is baffling the Western mainstream media.

According to sources in Moscow, the answer is simple. Putin understands that ISIS is nothing more than a CIA cut-out doing the dirty work of the globalists and Russia is demanding everyone connected to the terror attack pay the ultimate penalty.

In an address to the nation on Saturday, Putin offered his “deepest condolences” to the families of the victims and vowed to track down and punish all those behind the attack that he linked to Zelensky’s Kyiv regime.

“They tried to hide and moved towards Ukraine, where, according to preliminary data, a window was prepared for them on the Ukrainian side to cross the state border,” Putin said.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) also confirmed the gunmen had contacts in Ukraine and were collaborating with the Kiev regime.

In his Saturday evening address Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Putin’s claim that Ukraine had been involved.

“Putin and the other scum are just trying to blame it on someone else,” he said.

While mainstream media is taking Zelensky at his word, the People’s Voice uncovered evidence way back in October last year that he was collaborating with ISIS terrorists.

Of course the mainstream media attacked us and declared our story to be fake news, but recent events in Moscow have proven us correct again. They always tell you what their plan is. You just need to listen and wake up.

You call it "conspiracy theories"



I call it "sharing the news six months in advance" — redpillbot (@redpillb0t) March 25, 2024

Leaked documents in the Middle East published by the People’s Voice revealed that Zelensky was actively recruiting ISIS terrorists from prison cells in Iraq to fight NATO’s proxy war against Russia.

The links to Kyiv, NATO and the US, in particular the Obama shadow government, do not end there.

Putin has a long history of fighting ISIS in Syria while the Obama regime quietly supported the radical jihadists and in 2015 to the Russian president announced the terror group was nothing more than a CIA cut-out created by Obama to further the imperial globalist agenda.

Putin relished the fight against ISIS, explaining to director Oliver Stone that destroying Obama’s terror group was some of his most personal and important work.

To find out what was really happening on the ground in Syria, then-Democrat congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard went to Syria in 2016 on a secret fact-finding mission to wade through the claims, counter-claims, and propaganda.

When she returned CNN booked her for a live and exclusive interview – and Gabbard told them exactly what they didn’t want to hear: she had evidence the Obama administration was funding ISIS and Al-Qaeda.

Putin has already put war hawk Lindsey Graham on Russia’s most wanted terrorist and extremist list and now Barack Obama’s chickens have come home to roost, the Russian President has announced to his close circle that justice must be served.

Obama is a terrorist and his history of arming terrorists — jihadis, cartels, illegal aliens— while disarming law abiding citizens will go down as the greatest betrayal in history.

But as news from the Russian court filers out, it is clear that Obama’s coalition of Muslims and Marxists is fracturing and turning on each other like cornered rats. Long may it continue.

Here at the People’s Voice we are determined to continue exposing the crimes of the global elite but we need your help. Subscribe to the channel, tell your friends and family about us, and join the People’s Voice Locals community for exclusive and uncensored content. We can’t do it without you.

Watch: