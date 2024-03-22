US Gov’t Knew ‘Specific Details’ About ISIS Moscow Concert Terror Attack In Advance

The US government had advance knowledge of the devastating Moscow concert terrorist attack on Friday which involved gunmen opening fire on civilians and leaving at least forty dead and hundreds injured.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack at Moscow’s Crocus City Hall as a manhunt is now underway with the terrorists remaining at large.

Days before the ISIS attack, the US government issued a rare warning to Americans in Russia to avoid concert halls in Moscow, sparking outrage in Russia and credible accusations the US government is “complicit” in the ISIS attack.

“U.S. citizens should be advised to avoid large gatherings over the next 48 hours,” the US embassy in Moscow warned on Thursday, urging Americans to avoid crowds, including concerts, monitor local media updates, and to be aware of their surroundings.

While there was no immediate comment from the Kremlin on the advance warning by the US embassy, others, including Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT, took to social media to blast the US for being complicit.

“The U.S. and British embassies warned of the threat of terrorist attacks on March 8 in Moscow. In a coordinated manner,” said Simonyan, according to the Telegram channel of independent Russian journalism project ASTRA.

“[U.S. citizens] are asked to avoid large gatherings for 48 hours…If you have specific information, it must be passed on through the intelligence services. I hope you did. And if not, then this is complicity,” said Simonyan.

“The USA and Britain have even stopped hiding that they are behind the terrorist attacks in Russia,” Telegram channel RIA Katyusha wrote.

Emergency service vehicles are seen outside Moscow’s Crocus City Hall concert hall following a terrorist attack on March 22, 2024.

“The U.S. Embassy stated that terrorist attacks are possible in Moscow in the next two days; a similar warning was also issued by the British Foreign Office,” wrote Russian reporter and VGTRK journalist Andrey Rudenko on his Telegram channel.

“We understand perfectly well who could be the mastermind of terrorist attacks. And from these b****** a warning about this looks like blackmail or a banal threat.”

The CIA cut out ISIS takes responsibility for terrorist attack in Moscow weeks after Ukraine threatened terror strikes on Russia. https://t.co/uRykPpKwEP — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) March 22, 2024

Popular channel Politjoystic alluded to International Women’s Day, saying: “Instead of congratulating their women (if they still have them in Moscow), the U.S. Embassy warned of terrorist attacks in the Russian capital.”

“Oh well. I don’t ask where the information comes from. And so it’s clear—whoever organizes it knows,” the channel added.

Putin has long accused the US of creating ISIS, specifically pointing the finger of blame at former President Barack Obama and secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

When asked by a reporter in 2016 about how Russia views America’s role in combating terrorism in the Middle East, Putin responded by saying:

“Most of the terrorism we see in the Middle East is because of U.S. foreign policy. But worse than that, al-Qaeda and ISIS are actually a U.S. invention, and the latter of the two Russia is currently dealing with in Syria”.