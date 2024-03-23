Memo Reveals ADL Ordered Ben Shapiro To Fire Candace Owens for Exposing Satanic Agenda

The Anti-Defamation League ordered Ben Shapiro to fire Candace Owens for exposing their Satanic agenda to the world.

According to reports, the ADL was upset that Candace Owens used her platform on the Daily Wire to expose their nefarious activities, and thus began a campaign to oust her from her job.

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: The announcement was made by Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing on Friday morning:

Daily Wire and Candace Owens have ended their relationship. — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) March 22, 2024

Owens confirmed the news in a subsequent post:

The rumors are true— I am finally free.



If you would like to support my work, you can head to https://t.co/fOcTKYQDFk where you will be directed to my locals page.



Or, you can give a gift at https://t.co/SB1L1WZYwW



There will be many announcements in the weeks to come. 🇺🇸✝️ — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 22, 2024

Owens’ divorce from the Daily Wire comes after a smear campaign led by the ADL compared her to paleoconservative video blogger Nick Fuentes, who is often falsely called a holocaust denier by the biased fake news media.

White supremacist & Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes is praising Candace Owens' vitriolic antisemitism. It's hardly surprising, but it does set off alarm bells: When bigoted people come together to push an antisemitic agenda, it adds fuel to the fire of hate. https://t.co/tkJdxUNV9k — ADL (@ADL) March 21, 2024

I do not know Nick Fuentes, but you already know that. What I do know is that everyone can see what you guys are doing to me. Your pattern is well established and the world is waking up to it.

My crime is having stood up for myself against your network of smears. https://t.co/NFdTnZ5Lhm — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 21, 2024

The heat was apparently too much for the Daily Wire, an outlet that purports to stand for free speech but has initiated cancel culture against Owens for airing her opinions.

Twitter users are outraged at the apparent hypocrisy of the Daily Wire and made it known as the media entity gets shelled for its pro-censorship decision:

Matt Walsh and Michael Knoles are both good friends with Candace Owens and are fellow Catholics



Will they defend her right to disagree with a rabbi or are they only in it for the Shekels?



It's pathetic that a black woman has more courage than two white men @MattWalshBlog… — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) March 22, 2024

🚨BREAKING: CANDACE OWENS FIRED FROM DAILY WIRE



CEO Jeremy Boreing: "Daily Wire and Candace Owens have ended their relationship."



This is what happens when you go against Zionism, they discredit and cancel you.



We know you are on the right side of history, stay strong… pic.twitter.com/E4UrEj8Fg1 — Suppressed Voice. (@SuppressedNws) March 22, 2024

Daily Wire & Candace Owens are done.



Everyone in conservative media knows you get blacklisted, smeared, fired, cancelled, bad mouthed behind the scenes and harassed if you don’t abide by the anti-Semitism speech laws being passed into legislation.



pic.twitter.com/49EoHJu6lz — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) March 22, 2024

🚨🎥 Daily Wire has fired Candace Owens.



Do you see it yet?



Daily Wire does NOT support free speech.



We stand with @RealCandaceO! pic.twitter.com/y5jiCEOM3H — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) March 22, 2024

4 months ago, before abruptly firing Candace Owens for opposing foreign aid to Israel, Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing pledged not to sack Candace Owens unless she broke the law and stressed that he and Ben Shapiro shared a “desire not to regulate the speech of [their] hosts” even… pic.twitter.com/idUADzfRLL — AF Post (@AFpost) March 22, 2024

Candace Owens posted this 18 hours ago. Today she was fired by the daily wire. Do you think the daily wire should have fired her? For this? Please let me know your answer below. I really want to know. Yes or no.👇 pic.twitter.com/6pDXLzQBtm — Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News 🙌 (@unhealthytruth) March 22, 2024

Big League Politics has reported on the growing tensions between Owens and Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro, who publicly castigated Owens for refusing to bend the knee to him last year:

“Neoconservative warmonger Ben Shapiro launched into vicious attacks against Candace Owens on Wednesday over her proclamation that “Christ is King.”

Owens, who works under Shapiro at “The Daily Wire,” made posts about refusing to let money be her master, which apparently triggered the diminutive Israel firster.

Candace, if you feel that taking money from The Daily Wire somehow comes between you and God, by all means quit. https://t.co/qachKhAuHo — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 15, 2023

Owens refused to back down in response to Shapiro’s classless and unprovoked attacks.

You have been acting unprofessional and emotionally unhinged for weeks now. And we have all had to sit back and allow it and have all tried to exercise exceeding understanding for your raw emotion.



But you cross a certain line when you come for scripture and read yourself into… — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 15, 2023

… Owens went on Tucker Carlson’s Twitter livestream program where she rebuked Shapiro using facts and logic:

Candace Owens responds to a clip of Ben Shapiro criticizing her: "Ben and I have many disagreements. We disagreed on the COVID vaccine, Ukraine and Russia, big pharma."



Tucker: "It's just a little weird. So he was on the Left on the three biggest issues of our time?" pic.twitter.com/I5HpGnpoaV — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 15, 2023

… Shapiro has once again shown his true colors. He is an America Last Christ-hater who exists as an ideological hall monitor for the conservative movement on behalf of the reviled political establishment.”

The Daily Wire’s blatant censorship of Owens will only reinforce the obvious point about media control. Like after Tucker Carlson was liberated from Fox News, Owens will have more credibility now after leaving Daily Wire behind and only enhance her already strong following.