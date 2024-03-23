Memo Reveals ADL Ordered Ben Shapiro To Fire Candace Owens for Exposing Satanic Agenda

The Anti-Defamation League ordered Ben Shapiro to fire Candace Owens for exposing their Satanic agenda to the world.
According to reports, the ADL was upset that Candace Owens used her platform on the Daily Wire to expose their nefarious activities, and thus began a campaign to oust her from her job.
Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: The announcement was made by Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing on Friday morning:
Owens confirmed the news in a subsequent post:
Owens’ divorce from the Daily Wire comes after a smear campaign led by the ADL compared her to paleoconservative video blogger Nick Fuentes, who is often falsely called a holocaust denier by the biased fake news media.
The heat was apparently too much for the Daily Wire, an outlet that purports to stand for free speech but has initiated cancel culture against Owens for airing her opinions.
Twitter users are outraged at the apparent hypocrisy of the Daily Wire and made it known as the media entity gets shelled for its pro-censorship decision:
Big League Politics has reported on the growing tensions between Owens and Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro, who publicly castigated Owens for refusing to bend the knee to him last year:
“Neoconservative warmonger Ben Shapiro launched into vicious attacks against Candace Owens on Wednesday over her proclamation that “Christ is King.”
Owens, who works under Shapiro at “The Daily Wire,” made posts about refusing to let money be her master, which apparently triggered the diminutive Israel firster.
Owens refused to back down in response to Shapiro’s classless and unprovoked attacks.
… Owens went on Tucker Carlson’s Twitter livestream program where she rebuked Shapiro using facts and logic:
… Shapiro has once again shown his true colors. He is an America Last Christ-hater who exists as an ideological hall monitor for the conservative movement on behalf of the reviled political establishment.”
The Daily Wire’s blatant censorship of Owens will only reinforce the obvious point about media control. Like after Tucker Carlson was liberated from Fox News, Owens will have more credibility now after leaving Daily Wire behind and only enhance her already strong following.