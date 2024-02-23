Putin Slaps Lindsey Graham on Russia’s Most Wanted ‘Terrorists and Extremists’ List

Russian President Vladimir Putin has placed Sen. Lindsey Graham on Russia’s “terrorists and extremists” list following a series of unhinged comments by the neocon senator.

The Kremlin's financial monitoring agency Rosfinmonitoring added Graham to Russia's list of terrorists and extremists following "deranged" comments including his open call to find a "Brutus" (his words) to assassinate Putin.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Graham has a long and shameful history of warmongering at every opportunity. In December, he ordered the US to escalate the Israel-Hamas war and “blow Iran off the map.” Earlier last year, Graham demanded the US escalate the Russia-Ukraine war and start World War 3 by “shooting Russian planes down.”

Lindsey Graham is a lost and confused man nowadays. The warhawk Zionist dandy made his bones in the Senate as Robin to John McCain’s Batman.

But Graham, ever the beta male, had to wriggle his way over to President Donald Trump’s side following McCain’s death for the sake of his career because Graham’s poll numbers are underwater in his own state.

An anonymous senator told The Hill that Lindsey Graham “was supposed to be the guy” to deliver ten Republican votes for the more than $90 billion World War 3 spending bill to fund Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

But then Graham changed course, presumably due to Trumpian pressure or at least pressure from Trump’s anti-interventionist base. Now, peacemakers are peacefully holding Graham politically hostage.

“He got sucked into the Trump orbit, and he is so zealously about his own self-preservation in South Carolina that he literally would push his mother in front of a train to get to where he needs to be. I hate to say it because I actually like him,” said the anonymously quoted senator, according to The Hill.