MSNBC: Americans Don’t Have ‘God-Given Rights,’ You Have ‘Government-Given Rights’

America’s Founding Fathers were wrong about the “God-given rights” enjoyed by American citizens according to far-left MSNBC who declared that the only rights Americans can expect come from the “federal government.”

Furthermore, those who echo the Founding Fathers in believing that our rights come from God and not man, are Trump-aligned Christian Nationalists, according to MSNBC panelist Heidi Przybyla.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Przybyla, who has obsessively promoted her own claims that so-called Christian Nationalists are preparing to seize control of the United States, appeared this week on MSNBC’s All In program, which was guest hosted by Michael Steele, a failed RNC Chairman and Never-Trumper.

Here @MSNBC helpfully makes it clear their disdain for Christians in America.



She says that if you believe that your rights come from God, you aren’t a Christian, you are a Christian nationalist.



Somehow they seem to not mention that our own founding documents make this… pic.twitter.com/WTLMqcqTzg — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) February 23, 2024

“The one thing that unites all of them, because there’s many different groups orbiting Trump, the thing that unites them as Christian Nationalists, not Christians by the way because Christian Nationalism is very different, is that they believe that our rights as Americans, as all human beings, don’t come from any earthly authority,” Przybyla said.

Christian Nationalists, she went on, believe that their basic rights “don’t come from Congress, they don’t come from the Supreme Court, they come from God.”

Rarely has the mainstream media made their disdain for Christians so apparent.

At a rally in Tennessee earlier this month, 45th President Trump vowed to establish a new task force to fight anti-Christian bias in America, and promised that “No one will be touching the Cross of Christ under the Trump administration.”

Trump also told supporters who gathered at the Nashville rally, a city in which a far-left transgender terrorist murdered six Christians in cold blood, including three children, that the Trump administration “will protect God in our public square.”