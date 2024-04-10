UK Gov’t Data Reveals 16X More Deaths In Vaccinated Cohort As ‘Tsunami of Death’ Sweeps Nation

Official British government data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) comparing “Deaths by Vaccination Status” reveals that people vaccinated against Covid-19 with mRNA vaccines are dying far more often than those who are unvaccinated.

According to the official government dataset, more than 16 times as many vaccinated people have died since the Covid mRNA vaccine roll out compared to those who refused the jabs.

The “Deaths by Vaccination Status” data can be viewed on the ONS website here or downloaded for safekeeping here. In brief, more than 1 million fully vaccinated British people have died in the last 23 months, while only 61,000 unvaccinated people have passed away.

This startling disparity equates to 16.4 times more deaths among the vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated population.

Vaccine pushers including Big Pharma representatives and mainstream media hosts on the Big Pharma payroll are likely to claim the shocking disparity is due to the majority of people in the UK are vaccinated.

However, according to UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) figures, approximately 30% of the British population is unvaccinated, meaning just 2.3 times as many people are vaccinated.

These figures in no way account for the enormous difference in the number of deaths (16.4 times more) in the vaccinated cohort.

The shocking data proves that claims regarding a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” by Big Pharma and global politicians were nothing but fearmongering.

The ONS data also lends credence to warnings from medical experts working outside the Big Pharma corporate bubble who are warning that a devastating wave of death has started taking place before our very eyes – and is set to worsen dramatically in the near future.

A “massive tsunami” of death and disease is about to decimate the global mRNA-vaccinated population according to top virologist Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, who warns that the spike protein is a ticking time bomb programmed to explode.

If there was ever a virologist we should listen to, it’s Dr. Bossche, whose CV includes roles as a senior officer in the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and senior program manager for the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (or GAVI).

The Belgian virologist is a real high-level insider who could not continue working for the elite in good conscience. Now, he’s blowing the whistle about his former colleagues and their secrets and what he says about the elites’ plans for humanity could not be more disturbing. Watch: