Vivek Ramaswamy: Democrats Plan To Replace Biden With ‘Big Mike’

February 24, 2024 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0
Vivek Ramaswamy warns that Biden will be replaced with Michelle Obama, aka 'Big Mike'
Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has warned that the Democrats are planning to replace Joe Biden with Michelle Obama (aka ‘Big Mike’) while adding, “She doesn’t have any choice in the matter.”

“I personally think it’s gonna be Michelle Obama…and people say she doesn’t wanna run, she doesn’t have any choice in the matter really,” Vivek declared in a discussion with media personality Benny Johnson earlier this week. “The idea that her choice actually matters, it doesn’t matter, these people are puppets, they’re pawns.”

“Most of them are coin-operated either directly or indirectly, as that allows the donor class … Nikki Haley is the same thing, it’s not just Democrats.

I think that the people that control their puppets know what they’re doing and they will pick the one that maximally sidesteps their Kamala Harris problem while also maximizing their odds of pulling a short-term stint that rushes their puppet over the finish line.

So, if I had to pick today I think that’s who it’s gonna be.”

Infowars.com reports:Many times on Infowars, Trump confidante Roger Stone predicted the establishment’s push for Michelle because it simultaneously deals with Biden’s unpopularity as well as what Vivek calls the “Kamala Harris problem.”

Interestingly, regarding Harris, Former President Gerald Ford in 1989 provided a roadmap on how a woman like Harris could reach the Oval Office: 

