‘New Era’: Pope Francis Announces Vatican Is Collaborating With Freemasonry

Pope Francis has moved to officially integrate freemasonry into the Catholic Church, heralding an “evolution in mutual understanding” between the Vatican and the secretive organization.

Freemasonry is the world’s oldest secret religion with Luciferian plans to usher in a New World Order. While the penalty for renouncing Freemasonry is death, insiders have revealed that almost every notable person running the world today, from politics to business to entertainment, got there through masonry.

Despite the Luciferian links, a cardinal taking part in a “historic” closed-door meeting on Friday between the heads of Italy’s Freemasonic lodges and senior Catholic Church leaders called for an official permanent dialogue to be opened with the secretive organization, despite masonry being long condemned by the Church.

NCRegister reports: A 1983 document from the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith stated Masonic principles “have always been considered irreconcilable with the doctrine of the Church.” And last November, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith reaffirmed that stance, quoting the 1983 document that “active membership in Freemasonry by a member of the faithful is prohibited, because of the irreconcilability between Catholic doctrine and Freemasonry.”

So why is Pope Francis’s Vatican welcoming Freemasons into the fold?

Addressing the Milan meeting on the theme The Catholic Church and Freemasonry, Cardinal Francesco Coccopalmiero, 85, reportedly said he believed a new era of understanding had been reached between masonry and the Church in recent times.

“Things have moved on, and I hope these meetings don’t stop there,” said the retired Italian prelate, according to Il Messaggero, quoting sources present at the meeting that was closed to the press.

According to sources who spoke with La Nuova Bussola Quotidiana, all three grand masters of the Italian lodges — Stefano Bisi of the Grand Orient of Italy, Luciano Romoli of the Grand Lodge of Italy, and Fabio Venzi of the Grand Regular Lodge of Italy — addressed the meeting. Two of them made their speeches public.

“With different nuances, all defended the compatibility of Freemasonry with the Catholic faith,” reported La Nuova Bussola Quotidiana’s editor-in-chief, Riccardo Cascioli, who also spoke with people who attended the meeting at the Ambrosianeum Cultural Foundation.