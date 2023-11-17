Video Reveals 350K Votes ‘Disappeared’ For GOP Candidate in PA Supreme Court Election

Fact checked
November 17, 2023 Baxter Dmitry News, US 0
LinkedInRedditTelegram

350,000 votes for the Republican candidate in the 2023 election for Pennsylvania Supreme Court were removed “without reason” according to a bombshell video released by Audit the Vote PA.

The election in question was decided by 200,000 votes, however a total of 350,000 in-person votes for the Republican candidate disappeared without any explanation from the officials.

Have we now reached the point where the authorities do not even attempt to cover up their crimes? This is blatant voter fraud. Well, technically it’s ballot counting fraud. Here is the video released by Audit the Vote PA that demonstrates what happened:

Democrat policies have become so radical, and appeal to so few normal people, that it’s almost as though they gave up on winning the popular vote a few years ago. And yet, this current generation of Democrats haven’t been wiped off the electoral map and consigned to the dustbin of history where they belong.

What is happening here?

Do you remember the time Hillary Clinton introduced her friend George Soros and his interest in getting involved in US elections?

That’s right, not US politics, but US elections.

The Democrats and their masters the globalist elites don’t want you to see this video. They have wiped it from the face of the earth for the most part.

Luckily it was saved by a patriot who understood that one day it would be very important and expose the globalist’s game plan. Watch:

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at The People's Voice. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@thepeoplesvoice.tv
Baxter Dmitry

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.