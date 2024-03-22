Jen Psaki Says RFK Jr. Is A ‘Huge Problem’ For Biden 2024

MSNBC host and Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has claimed that third-party presidential candidates like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are a “huge problem” for Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign.

When fellow MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski asked Psaki what was ‘anti vaxxer’ RFK Jr. doing running for president, the ex-press secretary joked that she doesn’t want to get into his mind because he “doesn’t believe in science.”

InfoWars reports: Psaki pointed out Donald Trump’s base is loyal and will not vote for anyone else before noting third-party candidates “are a huge, huge, huge problem,” for Biden.

“If you look at RFK Jr., it’s the name recognition issue,” she told Brzezinski. “And there are still states in this country, obviously I mean, Georgia is one of them I will name where the Kennedy name is beloved, right? Where people may just not know a lot about the fact that he is an anti-vaxxer who is a conspiracy theorist. They don’t know that yet.”

It sure seems as if Psaki was insinuating the people of Georgia aren’t smart enough to vet Kennedy for themselves before supporting his presidential campaign.

She continued, explaining the Biden campaign has begun “an aggressive effort” alongside the Democratic National Committee to slander RFK as a kooky anti-vaxx conspiracy theorist.

“It needs to be broad, people need to be shouting it from the rooftops because this is one of the biggest threats to Joe Biden being reelected, is these third party candidates,” Psaki acknowledged.