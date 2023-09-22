John Cusack Says Obama ‘Sold Out Americans to the WEF Years Ago’

Hollywood actor John Cusack has warned that Barack Obama and his cronies in the Democratic Party have been selling out ordinary Americans to the global elite for years.

Cusack says that “Obama corporatist Democrats,” who he branded as being “full of sh*t”, have sold out working class Americans to globalist groups such as the WEF for decades.

“They have played a major part in creating the precise conditions for fascism to flourish – Obama corporatist Democrats – are to the right of Richard Nixon on domestic policy,” Cusack said on X.

“Don’t believe me – look it up – and Dems have sold out the working class for decades – and this kind of bought and paid-for betrayal of principals [sic], fairness – historical precedent -any sense of moral or intellectual honesty.”

“The kind of brutal selfish horrific actions one only does – because they can get away with it.”

Slaynews.com reports: The 57-year-old “Say Anything” and “High Fidelity” star’s lengthy post continued with a takedown of the Democratic Party’s complacency with the wealthy.

He also complained that the Democrats’ politics are not far enough Left and accused the party of neglecting certain principles.

The actor argued that the Democrat elite’s trajectory has planted fertile ground for Republicans like Trump to win.

“All your Yale and Harvard buddies will tell you how great and smart you all are – and they are all in bed with all the same big, big money power players,” he continued.

“And we run the world – right? – this kind of staggering amoral bullsh*t is one of the main reason ( yes there are others ) Trump’s demagoguery works on people.

“The Democratic elite ARE full of sh*t,” Cusack continued.

The lengthy statement came in response to an article from Jacobin Magazine.

The article claimed some top Democrats seek to outlaw federal wealth taxes.

“Imagine what FDR would say about such a proposed law?!” the leftist actor continued.

“Don’t worry fellas – the Democrats will save the .ooooooo1 % from paying tax – the hubris to do this – is staggering – it’s a sham and an insult to everyone’s basic intelligence – the contempt for people – To even attempt this … Unbelievable.”

He ended the rant by accusing Obama’s famous “hope and change” slogan of becoming “another branded hustle.”

Love it when the Left starts biting at it’s own! Aside from the TDS- deranged remarks about President Trump and calling us fascists, it’s enjoyable seeing John Cusack taking down the Elite Liberals like Obama’s farcical ‘Hope and Change’ 🙄! https://t.co/ITTPVsN2pR — Neesie 🇺🇸 (@neesietweets) September 19, 2023

Cusack has been outspoken about his political stances in the past.

He has taken to slamming President Donald Trump on multiple occasions.

His outbursts have included calling for Trump’s impeachment over his alleged mishandling of the pandemic.

“We need strikes / and we need to remove Trump from power to save lives Impeach him again / Pressure for 25th,” he tweeted at the time.

Additionally, Cusack compared Trump to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Adolf Hitler.

Cusack also blasted Trump’s supporters for voting for, in his words, a “mentally ill, virus-spreading, child-abducting Nazi rapist.”