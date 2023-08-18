John Podesta Blames Climate Change For The Maui Fires

Joe Biden’s climate advisor John Podesta has blamed climate change for the Maui wildfires.

He even argued that Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act will help prevent more natural disasters because it’s designed to reduce carbon.

InfoWars reports: Podesta, the “Senior Advisor to the President for Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation” and former director for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, claimed during a press conference Wednesday that climate change is responsible for the Maui wildfires and claimed the Inflation Reduction Act was meant to prevent future natural disasters.

“To stop these disasters from getting even worse, we have to cut the carbon pollution that’s driving the climate crisis, and that’s what the Inflation Reduction Act is all about,” Podesta told reporters.

Podesta went on to elaborate on how the true purpose of Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act is actually meant to fight climate change, not reduce inflation.

“We’re marking the one year anniversary of a truly transformative piece of legislation, the Inflation Reduction Act, which is the largest investment in clean energy and climate action ever in the United States and the history of the world,” Podesta claimed.