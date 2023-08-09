Kenya Won’t Let Citizens Become ‘Data Harvesting Guinea Pigs’ For Eye-Scanning Worldcoin

Last week the Kenyan Ministry of the Interior suspended the controversial tech firm WorldCoin and similar entities from operating in the country.

WorldCoin, which is co-founded by OpenAI’s Sam Altman, is offering free crypto tokens worth roughly $50 to people willing to have their eyeballs scanned by a device called the Orb.

Thousands of Kenyans had been queuing up at registration centres week to get the free currency.

But a statement from the Minsistry stated: “Relevant security, financial services and data protection agencies have commenced inquiries and investigations to establish the authenticity and legality of the aforesaid activities, the safety and protection of the data being harvested, and how the harvesters intend to use the data”

InfoWars reports: Kenyan Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua was enraged over the technology, saying in a statement: “Let us support the stoppage of Kenyans being used as guinea pigs and their data being harvested.

“You have to ask yourself why your eyes are being scanned and information gathered. What does it mean and what will it mean to you and your offspring?“

Another CS, Kithure Kindiki, assured citizens that the government would undertake all measures to ensure public safety and the integrity of financial transactions involving so many citizens, according to Kenyans.co.ke.