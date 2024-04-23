LA Mayor, Who Campaigned To Release 50% of Prisoners, Experiences Second Burglary In 3 Years

The house of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who campaigned on the platform of releasing half the prison population, was just burglarized for the second time in the last two years.

The descent of the city of Los Angeles into a woke hell-hole continues apace, with even the property of the political elite unsafe from burglary.

In August last year, Bass declared that crime in the City of Angels has “nothing to do” with a lack of consequences for crime in the city and “things like this happen” when there are profits.

According to the LA Times: A 29-year-old Los Angeles man smashed a window and broke into the home of Mayor Karen Bass early Sunday morning, police said.

Ephraim Matthew Hunter was arrested without incident on suspicion of burglary around 6:40 a.m., according to Capt. Kelly Muniz, the Los Angeles Police Department’s chief spokeswoman. Bass was home at the time of the incident. Nothing was taken, and no injuries were reported, authorities said.

“This morning at about 6:40 a.m., an intruder broke into Getty House through a window. Mayor Bass and her family were not injured and are safe. The Mayor is grateful to LAPD for responding and arresting the suspect,” Zach Seidl, deputy mayor of communications, said in a statement.

Getty House, in the 600 block of Irving Boulevard in Windsor Square, is the official residence of the mayor of Los Angeles.

Hunter is being held in lieu of $50,000, according to jail records. A case will likely be presented to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office this week.

This is the second time in three years Bass has been the victim of a break-in. While she was running for office in 2022, two men stole a pair of handguns from her Baldwin Vista home, bypassing cash and electronics and taking only the weapons.