Members Of Scottish Green Party Expelled for Declaring “Sex Is a Biological Reality”

Thirteen members on the Scottish Green Party have been expelled after they dared to declare that “sex is a biological reality”.

Former Scottish Greens co-convener Robin Harper has claimed that the ‘rebel’ group had been expelled to keep trans members safe.

He is now calling on members to oust the current leadership. He says the Greens must sack their gender-obsessed leaders and focus on the environment.

The Sunday Post reports: Harper, who was leader between 2004 and 2008 before tearing up his membership last year, revealed he has been approached by several individuals to see if he would be interested in forming a breakaway party.