Members Of Scottish Green Party Expelled for Declaring “Sex Is a Biological Reality”

Thirteen members on the Scottish Green Party have been expelled after they dared to declare that “sex is a biological reality”.
Former Scottish Greens co-convener Robin Harper has claimed that the ‘rebel’ group had been expelled to keep trans members safe.
He is now calling on members to oust the current leadership. He says the Greens must sack their gender-obsessed leaders and focus on the environment.
The Sunday Post reports: Harper, who was leader between 2004 and 2008 before tearing up his membership last year, revealed he has been approached by several individuals to see if he would be interested in forming a breakaway party.
It comes after 13 people – including office bearers and some who have campaigned for the Greens for more than 40 years – were accused of making the party less safe for trans and non-binary members.
The group signed a declaration stating women have a right to maintain the sex-based protections enshrined in the Equality Act.
It added that “women and girls have the right to discuss policies which affect them without being abused, harassed or intimidated”.
Complainants said the signatories broke rules prohibiting the undermining of party policy and behaviours that constitute prejudice and are a threat to others.
The party has had a rule since 2018 that states “trans-exclusionary individuals of any kind are not welcome as members”.
Harper told the Sunday Post the claim that the group had been expelled to keep trans members safe is “utterly laughable”.
He said: “We went through that letter sentence by sentence to see if there was anything in it that could be represented as being aggressive or critical to trans people. It’s just not there.
“Really what needs to be done now is the party needs to get together and lodge a vote of no confidence in the current leadership and take it from there.” …
He believes the Greens have been infiltrated by a group with political views that have little to do with the original aims of the party and hopes members will be able wrestle back control to return the focus to environmental issues.