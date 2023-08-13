‘Menstruating’ ‘Non-Binary’ Performer Threw Tampons At Children During LGBT Pride Family Event

Children were pelted with tampons by a non-binary ‘alien‘ who pretended to menstruate onstage at a council-backed, family friendly Pride festival in the UK.

The ‘performer’ sparked outrage after throwing the sanitary products at young girls, some who appeared to be as young as five, during a Pride event in Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich last month.

The Mail Online reports: The performance, at around 2pm on July 29, was introduced by compere Alexa Darling, a drag queen known as the ‘Broadway Diva Of Norwich’.

There had been a warning over the content and a declaration: ‘Our next act is going to be one that is very political.

‘So trigger warning for periods, if there’s any gruesome things you don’t like to see, blood or anything like that, maybe take the time now to go grab yourself a drink.’

Darling urged: ‘Please put your hands together for the intergalactic alien about to take over our stage, it is of course Mx Slaybia!’

The act then came out onto the stage in the red alien outfit and sang a version of No Doubt’s Just A Girl.

Then the performer appeared to menstruate through white trousers before smearing the ‘blood’ around their clothing.

Mx Slaybia then reached into a clear plastic bag and threw wrapped tampons into the watching crowd.

Moments later the performer – whose title suggests they are non-binary – then holds aloft a placard reading ‘Moonblood has no gender’.

The sign is then reversed to show the message ‘We will bleed on your period, capitalism’.

Mx Slaybia then blew a kiss to the audience before exiting the stage after compere Alexa gave thanks for the performance.

Footage of the act was circulated online and prompted criticism for its graphic nature as well as suitability for its audience.

Maya Forstater, founder of campaign group Sex Matter, said the performance had been completely inappropriate.

She told MailOnline: ‘Puberty is scary enough as it is for children without someone standing in front of them making it into a glittery horror show.

‘It is completely inappropriate at a family event like this. It is almost as if people are trying to push the boundaries of what’s acceptable and appropriate all the time.

‘I think this is something bizarre and scary that should not put in front of children.

‘The council does have a responsibility for what is put on in public. If they have backed it before the event, that council support gives people thinking of attending an expectation of standards and safety.’

Norwich Council – which had proudly trumpeted its support for the festival – subsequently mysteriously deleted all trace of its backing from its site.