MEP Christine Anderson Explains Why The Elites Want You Trapped In 15-Minute Cities

The globalists plan to force the masses into 15-minute cities that will essentially serve as controlled population prisons, German MEP Christine Anderson warns.

According to Anderson, who is a member of the Alternative for Germany Party, the Covid vaccine passport was just a trial run for a social credit system that will be integrated into these so-called 15 minute cities.

“Climate lockdowns” she says are the “next step” in the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset plan.

Anderson told The Epoch Times: “The COVID pass was a test balloon to get people to have to produce some kind of QR code. Just getting people used to that”.

“Now what they’re slamming with is these 15-minute cities. Make no mistake, it’s not about your convenience. It’s not that they want you to be able to have all these places you need to get to very close. And it’s not about saving the planet either, by the way. The 15-minute cities will have to have [QR codes] before they can lock you down.”

Anderson said the 15-minute cities are necessary to keep the populations properly locked down, citing a new UK law that lays the groundwork for “climate lockdowns” as the “next step” in the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset plan.

“In order to do that, they will have to have these 15-minute cities,” she said, adding that the globalists will then charge the population for access to freely travel.

“So the poor people will be left in these 15-minute neighborhoods while the ones that are better off get to go wherever they want to go,” she added.