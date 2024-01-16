The WEF has admitted that Donald Trump threatens to topple the New World Order and has called for Trump to be “thwarted at all costs” before he wins the 2024 election.
According to Klaus Schwab’s right hand man, Yuval Noah Harari, if Trump wins in 2024 the New World Order is likely to completely collapse:
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Healththoroughfare.com reports: Someone said: “We absolutely need Donald Trump to put an end to these globalist’s conquest of our planet. He is truly the only person that can stop what’s about to happen to not just the United States but the world as a whole. And he will. ”
Another follower posted this message: “My prediction: Harari and his WEF buds are reassessing, and will change tact. This will likely include attempts to co-opt the populist movements to erode them from within. Similar to what they did with Occupy Wall Street.”
One other follower said: “I haven’t seen anything in the WEF, WHO, or UN which leads to more freedom for Americans. Just the opposite. I can’t see how anybody can support the NWO and risk losing personal freedoms for it.”
Trump in the news
Not too long ago, I also revealed the fact that former President Donald Trump just said that he would launch the biggest deportation operation in history. Check out the video that has been shared on X below.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- WEF: Trump Threatens To Topple Our New World Order - January 16, 2024
- Scientists Warn Bill Gates Genetically Modified Soil Will Trigger Global Famine - January 16, 2024
- Fully Vaccinated Actor Alec Musser Drops Dead Days After Receiving Booster - January 16, 2024