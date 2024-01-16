WEF: Trump Threatens To Topple Our New World Order

The WEF has admitted that Donald Trump threatens to topple the New World Order and has called for Trump to be “thwarted at all costs” before he wins the 2024 election.

According to Klaus Schwab’s right hand man, Yuval Noah Harari, if Trump wins in 2024 the New World Order is likely to completely collapse:

Yuval Noah Harari says it's very likely that Donald Trump will win the 2024 election and will likely be "the death blow to what remains of the global order."



He then says politicians present a false dichotomy of nationalism versus global governance.pic.twitter.com/3bGJnIlAEX — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 15, 2024

Healththoroughfare.com reports: Someone said: “We absolutely need Donald Trump to put an end to these globalist’s conquest of our planet. He is truly the only person that can stop what’s about to happen to not just the United States but the world as a whole. And he will. ”

Another follower posted this message: “My prediction: Harari and his WEF buds are reassessing, and will change tact. This will likely include attempts to co-opt the populist movements to erode them from within. Similar to what they did with Occupy Wall Street.”

One other follower said: “I haven’t seen anything in the WEF, WHO, or UN which leads to more freedom for Americans. Just the opposite. I can’t see how anybody can support the NWO and risk losing personal freedoms for it.”

Trump in the news

Not too long ago, I also revealed the fact that former President Donald Trump just said that he would launch the biggest deportation operation in history. Check out the video that has been shared on X below.