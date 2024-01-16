Vivek Ramaswamy Drops Out Of US Presidential Race, Endorses Trump

Vivek Ramaswamy has dropped out of the 2024 GOP presidential race.

He will now be endorsing Donald Trump and will join Trump’s campaign efforts in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Vivek wrote, “This entire campaign is about speaking the TRUTH. We did not achieve our goal tonight & we need an America-First patriot in the White House. The people spoke loud & clear about who they want. Tonight I am suspending my campaign and endorsing Donald J. Trump and will do everything I can to make sure he is the next U.S. President. I am enormously proud of this team, this movement, and our country.”

This entire campaign is about speaking the TRUTH. We did not achieve our goal tonight & we need an America-First patriot in the White House. The people spoke loud & clear about who they want. Tonight I am suspending my campaign and endorsing Donald J. Trump and will do everything… — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) January 16, 2024

TGP reports: Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur and author, had launched his bid for the presidency. However, his campaign has faced numerous challenges in gaining traction among the wide array of Republican candidates, especially during the recent attack from President Trump.