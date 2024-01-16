Zelensky Headlines First Day Of WEF’s Annual Meeting At Davos

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is headlining the first full day of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos campaigning to keep his country on the front pages.

He warned that ‘predator’ Putin would pursue his invasion of Ukraine even if the fighting was paused.

Top officials from the United States, the European Union, China, the Middle East and beyond will also be prominent Tuesday.

Breitbart reports: Zelenskyy will endeavor to keep his country’s long and largely stalemated defense against Russia on the minds of political leaders, just as Israel’s war with Hamas, which passed the 100-day mark this week, has siphoned off much of the world’s attention and sparked concerns about a wider conflict in the Middle East.

Tuesday’s activities got rolling with a dizzying array of subjects in rooms at the Davos conference center, where discussions tackled issues as diverse as innovation in Europe, the economic impact of generative AI, corporate support for clean technologies and high interest rates.

Conversations with the prime ministers of Qatar and Jordan will bookend the day’s most visible events, with speeches by Chinese Premier Li Qiang, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan in between. Sullivan, asked by The Associated Press whether he would meet with China’s delegation at Davos as he headed into talks with Zelenskyy and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said he wasn’t.

Qatar’s prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, said the world concentrating on the attacks on ships in the Red Sea by Yemen´s Houthi rebels – which have spurred retaliatory strikes by the U.S. and Britain – was “focusing on the symptoms and not treating the real issue” of Israel´s war on Hamas.

“We should focus on the main conflict in Gaza. And as soon as it´s defused, I believe everything else will be defused,” he said, adding that a two-state solution was required to end the conflict.

Sheikh Mohammed also warned a military confrontation “will not contain” the Houthi attacks.

“I think that what we have right now in the region is a recipe of escalation everywhere,” he added.

Zelenskyy, once reticent about leaving his war-torn country, has recently gone on a whirlwind tour to try to rally support for Ukraine’s cause against Russia amid donor fatigue in the West and concerns that former U.S. President Donald Trump – who touted having good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin – might return to the White House next year following his commanding win Monday in the Iowa caucuses.

It is Zelenskyy’s first trip to Davos as president after speaking by video in previous years, and he’s drawn the attention of media and others trying to grab a word from him – while he’s surrounded by a large contingent of security.

He hopes to parlay the high visibility of the event into a bully pulpit to showcase Ukraine´s pressing needs, and allies will be lining up: Corporate chiefs and officials like von der Leyen learned what support was needed to help Ukraine rebuild at an invitation-only “CEOs for Ukraine” session.

“It´s time for us, for Ukrainian companies, for international companies to rebuild (the) Ukrainian economy,” Maxim Timchenko, CEO of Ukrainian energy company DTEK said after the session. “To rely on ourselves. To build a future for Ukraine.”

He said it was “very important” for both Ukrainian companies and international businesses to hear Zelenskyy say that the government would “do everything possible with reforms, change in our country, creating conditions so that businesses will come and invest.”