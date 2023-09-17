George Soros Funding Biden’s TikTok Army To Push Left-Wing Agenda

George Soros, the billionaire who has been funding far left-wing causes for years through his Open Society Foundation, continues to do so by funding social media influencers.

The 93 year old is financing an army of Gen-Z TikTokers to push his left wing agenda by praising President Joe Biden and slamming conservatives.

Soros’ Open Society Foundation shelled out $5.5 million to the nonprofit Accelerate Action Inc. in 2020 and 2021 — which in turn gave at least $300,000 in 2022 to another nonprofit, Gen Z for Change, which boasts a network of 500 “activists, organizers, and creators,” tax filings show.

The woke foot soldiers regularly go into battle on behalf of abolishing border enforcement, defunding cops, and ending cash bail according to their website.

Throughout his term in office, President Biden has looked to Gen Z for Change and other social-media stars to sell his policy agenda.

Republican rep. Elise Stefanik: “George Soros is funding the next generation of far-left activists on a platform that is beholden to the [Chinese Communist Party],” Rep. Stefanik told The Post.

If you were to break this down, we have a Chinese spy app, Tik Tok, with far leftist Gen Z promoters, being funded by a far left 93 year old billionaire.

What is also alarming is that the Soros empire will be passed to his son Alex Soros who has the same mindset as his father.