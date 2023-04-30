Alex Soros Says Hes “Ridin’ With Biden”

The son of billionaire globalist George Soros has declared his support of Joe Biden’s re-election… leaving little doubt who the puppet president’s real masters are.

In the photo shared to Instagram Alex Soros posed with Biden while declaring that he’s “Ridin’ with Biden” and “Let’s go Joe!”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

InfoWars reports: Soros’ photo was in reference to Biden’s quiet announcement earlier this week that he indeed intends to run for president in 2024.

The photo comes as records reveal Soros’ son, who chairs the globalist NGO Open Society Foundations and raises money on behalf of Democrats, has enjoyed unfettered access to the White House making at least 14 visits since Biden took office and raising concerns over possible influence on policy.

“[He has done] tremendous damage to our country,” Mike Howell of the Heritage Foundation told the New York Post earlier this month. “The Soros agenda is one of death and destruction in the name of open borders and ending Western civilization.”

Meanwhile, Alexander’s father George Soros has faced renewed criticism regarding his funding of Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan District Attorney who indicted former President Donald Trump. Soros has denied having any direct involvement in Bragg’s campaign or even knowing him.