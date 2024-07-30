Morrissey Says Fauci, Schwab & Gates Should Be Arrested for ‘Crimes Against Humanity’

Singer Morrissey has called for all those involved in the Covid-19 “scamdemic” to be prosecuted on “crimes against humanity” charges.

Performing at the House of Blues over the weekend, The Smiths frontman showed images of former NIAID Director Anthony Fauci, WEF boss Klaus Schwab, and billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates while singing his song “The World Is Full Of Crashing Bores.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

Singer Morrissey calls out Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab and Dr Fauci.



During a performance in Las Vegas, the English singer sang about ‘criminals’ as he pointed to images of Klaus Schwab on the screen alongside images of Gates and Fauci.



🎥@me_mate_argyle pic.twitter.com/WdqTAZLYGT — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 28, 2024

Infowars.com reports: Morrissey was deeply critical of the Covid lockdowns upending daily life and negatively transforming people.

“The bigger problem is that nobody can any longer agree with anyone else, and this is the main outcome of Con-vid,” Morrissey said in an interview with his nephew in 2021.

“It has brought the worst out in people, and we weren’t ever in this together. We are deprived of seeing and hearing other people, and above all, you want to be with others who see and hear what you see and hear, because this is basic oxygen for the human soul. Take it away and people are dead.”

“Our present freedom is restricted to visiting supermarkets and buying sofas. The government act like Chinese emperors… We will allow you to live as we do if you behave yourself,” the famous singer said.

Unlike other musicians whose viewpoints shift to appease the establishment, the iconic British singer has managed to stayed true to his dissenting beliefs throughout the years.