Israeli Lawmakers Consider Passing Law Making It LEGAL To Rape Palestinians

Israeli lawmakers on Monday debated whether to pass a new law legalizing the rape of Palestinians.

The debate took place following widespread reports of Palestinian prisoners being raped with metal poles at the Sde Teiman military base in southern Israel.

MK Ahmad Tibi (TA'AL): To insert a stick in a person's rectum, is that legitimate???

MK Hanoch Milwidsky (Likud): Yes! If he is a Nukhba everything is legitimate to do him!



Some of you have probably already heard about the events in Sde Teiman concentration camp today: MPs came… pic.twitter.com/JynQZOqnDH — B.M. (@ireallyhateyou) July 29, 2024

Information Liberation reports: Jewish anti-Zionist Twitter user B.M. reports:

The idea of any soldier getting arrested for anything done to a Palestinian is incomprehensible to Israelis these days (even though the investigations are all cover-ups for the ICJ/ICC anyway), so the events caused a big outrage. Right-winger reservist soldiers and members of government arrived at Sde Teiman to try and thwart the arrests. In this clip we see Likud Member of Knesset Hanoch Milwidsky announcing a "voting strike" in response to the attempts to arrest the rapist soldiers.

As noted, Israelis rioted outside the Sde Teiman base and then stormed the building to protest the detention of nine reservists suspected of “serious sexual abuse.”

As the Israeli parliament debates whether it’s okay to rape prisoners, a mob (including lawmakers) attacks a base in protest of the Israeli military police detaining 9 soldiers suspected of sexually assaulting a prisoner pic.twitter.com/y7DKMpJ8up — Prem Thakker (@prem_thakker) July 29, 2024

Among the rioters: Minister Amichai Eliyahu, MK Almog Cohen. Eliyahu was documented chanting "Death to Terrorists" with other rioters. The protesters are walking freely around the base and the event is not under control at the moment. — B.M. (@ireallyhateyou) July 29, 2024

Likud Member of Knesset Tally Gotliv with armed, masked soldiers at the Beit Lid riot. Likud flags are everywhere in this so-called "protest".



All mainstream media teams were physically attacked and police had to get them out of the crowd (without arresting anyone, of course). pic.twitter.com/Kje0bYO7o9 — B.M. (@ireallyhateyou) July 29, 2024

The government-affiliated thugs are still trying to break into Beit Lid base where the detained (alleged) rapists are held.



Video: Bar Peleg pic.twitter.com/o4VFXdDXAc — B.M. (@ireallyhateyou) July 29, 2024

"Protesters" are trying to break the main gate in Beit Lid. pic.twitter.com/0wrm8Ed0JQ — B.M. (@ireallyhateyou) July 29, 2024

Rioters inside the Beit Lid compound pic.twitter.com/oykTNw96qp — B.M. (@ireallyhateyou) July 29, 2024

Confrontations in Beit Lid with soldiers and police.



Video: Bar Peleg pic.twitter.com/mkomy99Ip9 — B.M. (@ireallyhateyou) July 29, 2024

Zvi Sukkot, the Member of Knesset who led the storming of Sde Teiman, is now getting a prime time interview on Israel's most popular channel, Channel 12 pic.twitter.com/7mFez1uU8V — B.M. (@ireallyhateyou) July 29, 2024

Another crazy video from the confrontations pic.twitter.com/HDcu28zCNW — B.M. (@ireallyhateyou) July 29, 2024

You gotta FIGHT!

For your RIGHT!

To RAAAAAAAAAAAAAPE!!!!!!!! https://t.co/A7WkxzcEfO — David Sheen (@davidsheen) July 29, 2024

LET MY PEOPLE RAPE https://t.co/1fUeyOOwUU — David Sheen (@davidsheen) July 29, 2024

The Israeli government pushed the “Hamas mass rape hoax” to justify the war crimes they’re committing in Gaza all while systematically raping Palestinian prisoners they’re holding in detention.

Sheryl Sandberg has gone all over the world pushing the Hamas mass rape hoax and insisting “rape should never be used as a weapon of war” — so is she going to make a documentary about these rapes?

Sandberg told the UN in December that their “silence is complicity” — yet the Sde Teiman story came out almost two months ago and she still hasn’t said a word about it!

Is Kamala Harris going to air these allegations at the White House as she did with Sandberg’s propaganda film?

Of course not!

As we saw last month, the Biden administration is actively covering up Israeli war crimes in order to ensure endless US weapons keep flowing to the Jewish State!