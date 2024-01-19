Netanyahu: ‘Israel Must Govern the Entire Middle East’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Thursday that Israel plans to control the entirety of Palestine “from the river to the sea” and told the rest of the world to get out of the way.

NOW – Netanyahu: "In the future, the state of Israel has to control the entire area from the river to the sea."https://t.co/M0uyN4SOzW — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 18, 2024

🚨🇮🇱#BREAKING: Israeli news channel @i24NEWS_EN, has deleted the viral video of Benjamin Netanyahu saying:



"In the future, the state of Israel has to control the entire area from the river of the sea."



Israeli interesting… pic.twitter.com/ySamRILrJS — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) January 19, 2024

“This conflict is not about the lack of a state of Palestinians but the existence of a Jewish state,” Netanyahu said. “Every area we evacuate, we receive terrible terror… and therefore I clarify that in any arrangement, in the future the state of Israel has to control the entire area from the river to the sea.”

Informationliberation.com reports: Zionist activists have repeatedly claimed that the phrase “From the river to the sea” is a call for genocide when pro-Palestine activists say it.

“This is what happens when you have sovereignty,” he continued. “I say to my American friends, stop trying to impose on us a reality that will jeopardize us. A prime minister of Israel has to be able to say ‘no’ even to the best of friends.”

The US must fund Israel’s genocidal ethnic cleansing campaign and take in Gaza’s refugees but we can have no say in anything Israel does. This is our “special relationship.”