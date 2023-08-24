President Trump Tells Tucker ‘Deep State’ Will Try To Kill Him Before 2024

President Trump told Tucker Carlson on Wednesday that the Deep State are going to try to kill him ahead of the 2024 election, in a bid to prevent him from becoming President.

In the highly anticipated interview which was broadcast on X, Carlson asks Trump several pertinent questions:

“Whatever happened to Mike Pence?”

“Did Epstein kill himself?”

“Do you think they’ll try to kill you?”

“Why wouldn’t they try to kill you, honestly?”

In response to the question about being assassinated, Trump responds: “They’re savage animals.”

“They are, people that are sick.”

WATCH:

Donald Trump. Tucker Carlson.

Debate Night in Bedminster

8:55pm ET pic.twitter.com/w8nGhOfEdv — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 23, 2023

Slaynews.com reports: Tucker’s biographer Chadwick Moore issued a veiled threat to Fox News, as Slay News reported.

Carlson’s people are demanding that Fox back off and let him get on with his life:

“Sources inside Fox Corp say executives at both Fox News and the parent company are ‘incandescent’ over Tucker’s Trump interview.

“Tucker’s inner circle tells me: It would be ‘extremely wise to leave Tucker and his longtime producing partner, Justin Wells, alone.’

“Each spent more than 15 years at Fox and did nothing wrong,” Moore notes.

Moore says the sources added:

“Let Tucker and Justin do their thing and they won’t bite.

“But any war will be super ugly. That’s a guarantee.’”