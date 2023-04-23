Project Veritas Reveals Gender Clinics Helping Children As Young As 8 Yrs Old To ‘Transition’

In the first installment of an investigative series exposing the lucrative transgender industry, Project Veritas has revealed that gender clinics consider patients as young as eight years old for sterilizing hormone drug treatment and gender-mutilation surgeries

In the new #TooYoung series released this week, gender clinic employees and social workers admitted to Project Veritas undercover journalists how gender-confused children are encouraged to begin radical gender procedures.

InfoWars reports: In one interaction, a licensed social worker at Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin, Texas named Nora Scott said her clinic does “have patients who are starting” transgender procedures “as young as eight, nine.”

Let that sink in @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/0IJaTBmTSp — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) April 20, 2023

“In regards to prescribing, that’s up to the prescribers’ discretion,” she continued. “They might just require a couple of appointments just to see; it might be appropriate after one.”

Another interaction shows adolescent medicine physician Dr. John Steever of New York City Mount Sinai Adolescent Health Center explaining how a 10-year-old could receive puberty blockers.

“I follow the WPATH guidelines, the World Professional Association of Transgender Health guidelines, and really what they would say is, the way to go at this age, age 10, would be something like a puberty blocker,” Steever said. “And that really stops puberty pretty quickly so that no further development of the secondary sexual characteristics happen. So, things like, there’s no real chest development. There’s no menstruation. Things like that.”

In Part 2 of PV’s TooYoung series, Perry Farhat, Administrative Director for Babs Siperstein PROUD Center explained how his organization “rubber stamps surgeries” for children.

“We don’t care if you see a licensed therapist or not…We don’t require that at all. So, we brought in our own therapist to write our letters to rubber stamp surgeries,” he said.

“We don’t care if you see a licensed therapist or not…we don’t require that at all. We brought in our own therapists to write up our letters to rubber stamp our surgeries.”… pic.twitter.com/ekOrk3afP5 — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) April 20, 2023

“So, documented or undocumented, we do not turn down anybody. We don’t ask about whether they’re documented or not. You know, it’s — I don’t want to scare any of our patients away,” he said.

“You come right in. You don’t need a license. You don’t need anything. Whether you’re transgender, straight, gay, doesn’t matter, right? We do not look at that at all, and we do not provide the authorities any of our records,” he added.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Friday highlighted PV’s bombshell revelations to emphasize the importance of her proposal to ban and criminalize radical gender procedures for children.

“While some states are enacting similar laws, my first-in-the-nation legislation on this critical issue would protect kids from these barbaric and irreversible surgeries in all states, including blue states like California,” she tweeted.

2) Prohibit all… https://t.co/PSdQpnwULO — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 21, 2023

Part 3 of Project Veritas’ #TooYoung exposé will be released next week.