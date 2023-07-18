Transgender Swimmer Lia Thomas Comes Out As An ‘Antifa Super Soldier’

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas has revealel that he is an “Antifa Super Solider” on social media.
A picture posted on Instagram shows the NCAA champion swimmer wearing a shirt that reads “Antifa Super Soldier.”
On Monday The Post Millennial reporter Andy Ngo tweeted: “#Trans swimmer Lia Thomas, formerly William Thomas, has now embraced the #Trantifa branding in new photos posted on social media“
“Trans violent militancy is the current focus of #Antifa. They believe that critics of trans ideology should be silenced, maimed or murdered. Some call for sexual violence against females in particular, as revenge.”
Numerous members of UPenn’s women’s swim team last year had condemned Thomas being allowed to compete with them, saying it was competitively unfair and that his presence in the locker room also made them uncomfortable.