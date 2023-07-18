Transgender Swimmer Lia Thomas Comes Out As An ‘Antifa Super Soldier’

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas has revealel that he is an “Antifa Super Solider” on social media.

A picture posted on Instagram shows the NCAA champion swimmer wearing a shirt that reads “Antifa Super Soldier.”

On Monday The Post Millennial reporter Andy Ngo tweeted: “#Trans swimmer Lia Thomas, formerly William Thomas, has now embraced the #Trantifa branding in new photos posted on social media“

“Trans violent militancy is the current focus of #Antifa. They believe that critics of trans ideology should be silenced, maimed or murdered. Some call for sexual violence against females in particular, as revenge.”

Trans violent militancy is the current focus of #Antifa. They believe that critics of trans ideology should be silenced, maimed or murdered. Some call for sexual violence against females in particular, as revenge." InfoWars reports: The militant far-left groups proclivity for violence to enforce their radical ideology has been well documented by Ngo and others.



Thomas showed no remorse in 2022 when asked how he felt about the prospect of taking a spot on the women’s team from a female for the 2024 Olympic Games



“The very simple answer is that I’m not a man,” Thomas told Sports Illustrated in 2022. “I’m a woman, so I belong on the women’s team. Trans people deserve that same respect every other athlete gets.”



Thomas drew controversy after tying for fifth place against female former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines during the women’s 200-meter NCAA championships in 2022.



Thomas received a trophy, but Gaines did not.



Gaines on Twitter called Thomas’ embrace of Antifa “disturbing.”



“Doesn’t this make so much make sense…. I haven’t specifically bashed Lia Thomas on anything (other than calling him an entitled narcissist which I stand by) because ultimately he was following the rules in place. But this is disturbing,” she noted Monday.

I haven't specifically bashed Lia Thomas on anything (other than calling him an entitled narcissist which I stand by) because ultimately he was following the rules in place. But this is disturbing https://t.co/EHnqkBG1kJ — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) July 17, 2023

Numerous members of UPenn’s women’s swim team last year had condemned Thomas being allowed to compete with them, saying it was competitively unfair and that his presence in the locker room also made them uncomfortable.