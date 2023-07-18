WHO, CDC & Bill Gates Push For mRNA Vaccine Patches To Be Mailed Directly To People’s Homes

At the moment the only way to get a vaccine is to visit a doctor’s office or the local pharmacy…but that could soon change if Bill Gates and co. get their way.

The World Health Organization, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation, are now pushing for vaccine patches to be mailed directly to people’s homes.

These globalist groups will stop at nothing to ensure as many humans as possible are injected with mRNA technology and use Big Pharma and its drugs.

Bill Gates is also testing a new microneedle vaccine “patch” for infants and babies.

Activist Post reports: None of this is about health, and it never has been. Since COVID-19 was a scam and a hoax of epic proportions, there was never a need for a “vaccine,” and there’s enough evidence that it isn’t safe that we should have our eyes fully opened by now. However, the ruling class refuses to give up. Gates is interested in just two things: making money and genocide (depopulation). And his new Big Pharma proposal for microneedle peel-and-stick vaccines through the mail will advance that agenda by leaps and bounds if enough people end up complying with it.

The mRNA gene-therapy technology can be implemented into these patches, which can theoretically be mailed through the United States Postal Service (USPS) to every household in the country.

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the WHO, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and various other globalist groups are all pushing for this technology because, admittedly, it will allow their vaccines to reach “the most remote locations” throughout the world.

By reaching the most remote locations, Gates et al. will be able to rake in more cash while killing millions of additional people. This culling of the herd combined with the consolidation of wealth is a globalist dream come true, which is why globalists everywhere are calling the technology “groundbreaking” and a “game changer.” –Natural News

“Whether it is delivered by a needle or a patch, a VMAP is a biological product that atypically manipulates the immune system to provoke strong inflammatory responses that can lead to injury or death for some who receive it,” warns National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC) co-founder and president Barbara Loe Fisher about the technology. “If you look at the medical literature describing microneedle vaccine patches, what you see is a lot of hype about how much easier it will be for the vaccinators to slap a patch on a child’s skin instead of using a needle, and how the ‘painless’ patch can reduce vaccine hesitancy.”

Since the onslaught of the COVID-19 hoax, the goal has always been a vaccine ID, forcing people to get injected upon command, making sure the slave class follows orders, and tying it all to a digital ID and central bank digital currency (CBDC) to ensure permanent compliance.

